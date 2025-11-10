Why Raiders' Chip Kelly Now Has to Stand on Previous JPJ Comments
The Las Vegas Raiders' new coaching staff have had a rather public back-and-forth relationship with talented offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson. The second-year offensive lineman entered training camp with most believing he would be the team's starting center this season.
Powers-Johnson even confirmed that he traveled to Florida with quarterback Geno Smith over the offseason to develop the critical relationship between a center and quarterback. When training camp started, Powers-Johnson was at right guard, with little logical explanation as to why.
The Raiders' offense undeniably got better last season after switching Powers-Johnson to center. Pete Carroll, Chip Kelly, and the Raiders' coaching staff have been adamant about not making such a switch.
Questionable Move by the Coaching Staff
Along with playing Powers-Johnson at guard and not even trying to plug him in at center for a game, it must be remembered how the Raiders' coaching staff have tried multiple times to create a "competition" for his starting guard position.
They have done so, even though it is more than evident the Raiders do not have the depth at offensive line to have a legitimate competition with Powers-Johnson. Las Vegas' coaching staff has gone to odd, public lengths to humble Powers-Johnson.
It has frankly been unfair.
Earlier this season, Kelly made it clear how he and likely others on the Raiders' coaching staff feels about Power-Johnson.
"I don't feel anybody's presence when I'm up in the booth, but he's getting an aura now that if the offensive coordinator in the booth can feel the right guard's presence. Let me just tell you, I love JPJ [Jackson Powers-Johnson], but his head's really big right now so let's just stop talking about that part,” Kelly said.
“Maybe we can cut this part of the interview out because he'll be like, there's an aura in Allegiant Stadium with him. So, one thing I love is he's a tough kid, he plays his tail off. He's a physical player. Obviously, when he was out, you lose that physicality that he brings. But do I feel it in the box? I don't. I'm hermetically sealed up there from anything. So, no slight to JPJ, but I don't feel anybody's aura or presence up there."
Most second-year players need improvement. It is no different for Powers-Johnson. He has had several issues he needs to clean up.
However, it is undeniable that he is arguably their second-best offensive lineman and they are better with him on the field. By a large margin, too.
It is also undeniable there has been an effort by the Raiders' coaching staff to corral his confidence. With Powers-Johnson being placed on Injured Reserve, we will now get to see what the Raiders are without him.
