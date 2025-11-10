Where the Las Vegas Raiders Go from Here
The Las Vegas Raiders are lost and searching for answers.
Grading the Raiders
John Breech of CBS Sports graded every team's Week 10 performance. Breech was not impressed by the Raiders' sloppy outing against the Denver Broncos. Las Vegas found a way to lose yet another winnable game. This has been the case for the entire season, which has clearly gone downhill.
"This game basically epitomized by the Raiders are 2-7 this year. The defense had its best performance of the season, but that went to waste because the Raiders made mistake after mistake after mistake. On offense, Geno Smith was under siege all night by a Denver Broncos defense that sacked him five times," Breech said.
"The Raiders also inexplicably decided not to feature Brock Bowers with their star tight end getting just three targets. On special teams, the Raiders were a total disaster: They gave up a blocked punt in the first half, and then, in the fourth quarter, Daniel Carlson missed a 48-yard field goal that would have tied the game with under five minutes left. The Raiders just aren't good enough to make that many mistakes and win a game against a good team."
Breech gave the Raiders a C for their performance against Denver. Las Vegas undoubtely has a long way to go. They need their coaching staff to find way to get the most out of the talent on the roster, regardless of how much talent is or is not on the roster.
The Raiders must find a way to eliminate their many mistakes every week. Las Vegas must find a way stop beating itself. They have a challenging set of matchups on the horizon, they cannot afford to make things tougher on themselves over the next few weeks.
There is only so much team can do to improve throughout the rest of the season. However, at the end of the season, Las Vegas has much work to do, as they look to rebuild one of the worst overall rosters in the league.
