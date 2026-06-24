The Clear Frontrunner in Raiders Quarterback Battle

Things will soon start to heat up once again for the Las Vegas Raiders. Right now, everything has cooled off in the National Football League as teams are off and preparing for training camp next month. The Silver and Black have been a very busy team, looking to get all the pieces together to start this new chapter in the organization in a way that shows improvement. The biggest thing the Raiders want to do is show they are coming with playing good football.

The biggest position battle that everyone is going to have their eyes on all around the league is at the quarterback position. On one end, you have a veteran quarterback, Kirk Cousins , who has proven in this league that he can do good things for any team that he goes to. On the other end, you have the new franchise quarterback that was the team's first overall pick in Fernando Mendoza. Will we get a true battle, or is it just what they are putting out there?

Kirk Cousins | Darrell Craig Harris

Cousins Clearly Has the Upper Hand

The Silver and Black have said different things about the quarterback battle, or whether there will be one. First, Cousins was going to enter the season as the starting quarterback, with Mendoza developing in the background. General manager John Spytek then said the best man will be the starter. It could all be just the face they are looking to put out there. That is going to be an interesting storyline to watch all the way up until the franchise announces the starter.

Right now, to no one's surprise, Cousins has the upper hand. He knows this offense and has played in it with Klint Kubiak before. Mendoza is learning this offense for the first time and is making all the adjustments. He is hard at work getting ready for anything that comes his way. He wants to be the best version of himself. That is what will make this team successful once he takes over.

Las Vegas Raiders QB Kirk Cousins | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Raiders Sticking to Plan

All signs point to Cousins taking the starting snaps once training camp opens and heading into the 2026 season. But it will not surprise anyone that, if the talk is outside the camp, it will be about Mendoza and how well he is playing. If there is a competition, it will be a good battle to watch. For now, it looks like the Raiders are sticking to the original plans.