A Raiders Legend Breaks Down Mendoza's Rookie Adjustment

We are going to see a lot of Las Vegas Raiders rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza in the future. We will just not see it as soon as next season. That is because the franchise is going to take it slow when it comes to the development of the new franchise quarterback for the Silver and Black.

Mendoza is going to be huge for the franchise in the next few years, and if the organization gets it right with this pick, it is going to be a lot of fun ahead for this football team. For now, it is all about getting comfortable for this rookie under center.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko (left) talks with quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza (15) and Kirk Cousins (8) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That is because in college, he did not do a lot under center, as he took most of his snaps in the shotgun. He has been working hard on that part of his game, and it is showing on the field. Now that the team is getting ready for training camp next month, Mendoza is continuing to get after it on the football field. That is what you want to see from your rookie quarterback coming into the NFL.

Former Raiders Gives Take On What to Expect From Fernando Mendoza

Feb 4, 2023; Paradise, NV, USA; AFC quarterback Derek Carr of the Las Vegas Raiders (4) during Pro Bowl Games practice at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The adjustments are going to have to be made. That is what comes with being a rookie, no matter what position a player is playing. Mendoza is getting good guidance, as many former Raiders want to see this young quarterback be successful in this league for a long time.

One quarterback who came into a similar situation for this franchise was former legendary Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Carr knows all about making adjustments in the NFL, especially as a Raider. He went through a lot of different things during his time with this franchise.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"There is an adjustment. Fernando is going to come in, and you are going to see the wow. It is going to be there. There are also going to be some headaches," said Carr on the "Home Grown Podcast." "Because it is an adjustment. What I have been hearing is that whatever he has to work on, of course, he is screwing up. Some things, not everything. It is going to happen. He [Mendoza] is diligent at getting to work. He is going to get better."

It is huge for this franchise to have this type of alumni to help any player they can. Mendoza is the next big thing, and they have to make sure they put him in the best position to be successful with this franchise that has been searching for that for a long time.