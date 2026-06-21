Why Cousins Will Open the Season as Raiders' QB1

Going into next season, everyone is going to be talking about who the Las Vegas Raiders are going to start at the quarterback position. They will have two main options. One is veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, and the other is rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Even with having options, it is looking like the Silver and Black will be sticking with the main plan and the one they have had since even before drafting Mendoza with the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (center) poses with jersey with general manager John Spytek (left) and head coach Klint Kubiak at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The franchise is going to let Cousins start, all while Mendoza develops in the background. That is what is most important for this organization, as they finally have their future franchise quarterback on their roster now.

Mendoza is coming into a situation where the Raiders have not been good, and they have a lot of moving pieces next season. It is hard for them to put him out there and expect him to be good right out of the gate.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

It is a tough ask for any rookie quarterback. Even if Mendoza has a good training camp and shows up big when he plays in the preseason in a few months. Head coach Klint Kubiak will come together with his coaching staff and some Raiders personnel and let them know that the plan is still on for the rookie.

That was a huge reason why the Riaders went after a veteran like Cousins. Cousins is going to want to do well to keep his job as the team's leader under center. It is a win-win situation for this team next season.

Kubiak Will Stick to Plans With Cousins Under Center

ernando Mendoza, Kirk Cousins | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

"The Raiders are adamant this is Kirk Cousins' job. We [Raiders] are going to bring Fernando Mendoza around and along slowly. We do not want to force him in there," said Andrew Siciliano on "The Rich Eisen Show. "Brady waited. Brady obviously has a hand in this. Brady learned on the bench, behind Drew Bledsoe. We are going to do the same. However, we have all seen this movie before ... Klint Kubiak is not the type of coach to go back on his word."

The Raiders are going to find out a lot about this team next season. It is going to be hard to throw Mendoza right in there when you have a lot of different pieces coming into this offense next season. This team is not in any kind of rush and could play this thing slow.