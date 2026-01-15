Raiders Coaching Search: Leading Candidates & What They Mean for Real Change

HENDDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of reestablishing themselves among the elite franchises of the National Football League. It will not be an easy task after two decades of mediocrity, but like Charlie from the famed Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory movie, they have the NFL’s equivalent of a golden ticket with the number one overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, and what appears to be a generational quarterback there for the picking.

Times, are changing.

For the good.

But whether it is the No. 1 overall pick or their quest for a new head coach, the journey back to NFL relevance won’t be easy, but it is doable.

Coaching Front Runners

There are several people that the Raiders are looking at for their head job. While the list is expansive, the conventional wisdom around the NFL remains that the Raiders will select a young, innovative offensive mind to groom and mold their new signal caller and bring life and vitality back to a stagnant offense.

The reason the seers of the league see the Silver and Black going with a young offensive mind is simple. As one NFL Executive said, “One needs only to look at what happened to Mac Jones after Josh McDaniels left; he went from a rookie Pro Bowler to an also-ran that the fans wanted swept out of town.”

This AFC Executive added, “If the man you trust to train your first-round quarterback isn’t your head coach and does a good job, he will be the head coach of the team with the first pick next year, and you are facing a New England situation similar to Mac Jones.”

That makes sense.

The Leaders

Aug 20, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak during practice at Yulman Stadium (Tulane). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Klint Kubiak (38), OC, Seattle Seahawks: When I broke the story that Pete Carroll had been fired by the Raiders, Kubiak was at the top of the list. He is an innovator whose personality dissects the game more than analyzes it. His ability to see the game rivals that of some of the best, and many feel he would be a natural leader for a young gunslinger.

Aug 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur reacts against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mike LaFleur (38), OC, Los Angeles Rams: the little brother of Green Bay Packers coach Matt, and the OC of the man many consider a generational coaching talent in Sean McVay’s burgeoning tree. From a family of coaches, LaFleur benefits from being connected to McVay, but also carries an enormous amount of respect for his offensive prowess. A warm and genuine relationship type leader, many see him as “Ideal” to lead a young QB through the NFL maturation process.

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos offensive pass game coordinator Davis Webb before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Davis Webb (29), OPGC, Denver Broncos: A former NFL QB, he has done a masterful job with Bo Nix, and unlike LaFleur, already has developing a young QB on his resume. Entering this cycle of coaching vacancies, Webb was seen as a young man in whom it wasn’t a matter of whether he would get a head job, but when. Nix's continued progress with the Broncos, along with his outstanding first interview with the Raiders, propelled him up this list.

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Nate Scheelhaase (35), PGC, Los Angeles Rams: While not the offensive juggernaut head coach like McVay, or the offensive coordinator like LaFleur, make no mistake that this Rams rising coach star takes no backseat to anyone. Innovative, aggressive, and willing to use his offense as a weapon of attack, this out-of-the-box thinker, believed by many he heir apparent for the LA Rams OC job, should LaFleur bolt, may be one or two cycles away from landing his first head coaching job, but his mind has him squarely on this short list. Unlike Kubiak and LaFleur, he wasn’t on this list to start, but the more the organization digs, the more interesting he looks.

Others Receiving Interest:

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh walks off of the field after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast offers an extensive conversation with other candidates. None of them, at this point, have been ruled out, but many, for reasons discussed above (Not offensive coaches), are seen around the NFL as men who will have to fight to move up. Something very possible to do, with an exceptional interview and a plan.

