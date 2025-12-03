Raiders Continue to Hit New Lows

It has been an ugly and disappointing season for the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders have had nothing to show for other than two wins. One against the best team in football in Week 1, and the other came against the worst team in football.

The Raiders are in a worse position than they have been since moving to Las Vegas, and getting this team heading in the right direction is farther than many have thought this team was.

The Raiders have not won a game since Week 6 of the season. And the Raiders' losing streak continues in the AFC West as well. They are now 0-4 in that category, and the Raiders are 0-10 dating back to last season. For head coach Pete Carroll, it has not been something he is used to, and he has done and been through things this season with the Silver and Black that he has not been through during his legendary career. It is something new for Carroll; he has not lost this much.

Carroll has fired two coordinators during the season, and the questions continue to come his way about what went so wrong for this team this season. Each week that goes by, it is getting worse for the Raiders. He is running out of time to answer them, and if this team continues to lose, Carroll could be out after one season with this team. A lot is to come for this franchise, but one thing that is certain is that there are a lot of things happening behind the scenes.

The Raiders have reach their worst rankings of the season, and it is the lowest point of the season. Conor Orr gave his recent NFL Power Rankings and has the Raiders ranked last.

32. Las Vegas Raiders (2–10)

Last week’s ranking: No. 32

Last week’s result: lost to Chargers, 31–14

This week: vs. Broncos

Not to add any insult to injury but Sunday saw Kyle Monangai blow past Ashton Jeanty in all major rushing categories. Perhaps running back for the massively rebuilding Raiders was not No. 1 on the priority list!

It does not get any easier for the Raiders the rest of the season. They could be looking at going 2-15 this season with the remaining games they have. They are mostly against playoff teams or teams still in the hunt for the playoffs. The good thing that could come of this is the Raiders having a top three pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

