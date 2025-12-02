The Message Pete Carroll Is Desperately Trying to Send Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders similarly lost another game, as they have been doing for the whole season. This time it came at the hands of their long-time AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers, once again. It extends their losing streak in the AFC West.

They are now 0-4 this season in the division and 0-10 dating back to last season. It is not a stat that you ever want to be part of, and head coach Pete Carroll's seat is getting hotter after another big-time loss.

The one thing that the Raiders did in Week 13 was play more of their young players. We saw Caleb Rogers get the start at right guard. That is something a lot of people have been waiting for this season. We saw the offense mix it up on the offensive line as well throughout the game.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) makes a catch against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

They wanted to run the ball, and they tried, but it still was not there for them. The offense's passing attack looked a little bit better, but veteran quarterback Geno Smith had another interception. He is now tied for the league lead in that category.

Pete Carroll's Message to Team

"Yeah, the message is we're going to look at the stuff that we did well, that we liked and we can build from," said Raiders head coach Pete Carroll. "We'll look at the issues that we have that we have to deal with. The balance on offense and running the ball, not being able to get that done. Third downs have been a problem. And show reasons why we keep believing. There's enough sparks in this game and guys making plays and coming through that there's reasons why it was 7-7 at halftime."

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll leaves the field after the game against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"And at halftime, we thought we were going to come on out and go get that game. We felt great about it and felt comfortable about the opportunity. And everybody was chilled out. The big run, really, was a back-breaking play. We got them third-and-four or something. They run it. We got guys in position, and we don't get off the field there. And that was a difference maker, but we came right back after that and got after them pretty good the very next drive on defense and get a couple sacks."

"And also, there was positives in there that we're able to try to build on. That's all we can do at this time, and see if we can't keep our focus on building on the things that we can do, and try to minimize and eliminate the things that we can't do. We get to a game with a with a crew that calls a lot of penalties, and we got four penalties out of them, which was a big focus in the game. We got that done. Offense didn't have a penalty."

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

"Had the one turnover that they get on a crazy play on the sidelines. Excellent job by them. So, there's some stuff to work with there, and we just have to keep the negative plays and the aspects from entering into the result of the game. So, we'll see if we can get that done."

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Pete Carroll's message.