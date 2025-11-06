Raiders’ Controversial Final Play vs. Jaguars Sparks Huge Debate
The Las Vegas Raiders latest loss came on the last play of the game, and it was one that many people on the team would like back. In Week 9, the Raiders were in a battle that went all the way to overtime and came down to the last play of the game.
The Raiders had scored a touchdown on their possession to get within one point, but the Raiders went for the win and had to convert a two-point conversion. They had the right play call and design, but it did not turn out the way they wanted it to.
The Raiders failed to convert and lost the game by a point. When looking back, quarterback Geno Smith had a few of his teammates open on that play. His intended receiver was wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who was open in the back of the endzone. Smith threw the ball his way, but the Jaguars defensive lineman got his hands on it. It was one of those plays Smith would like to have back because he knows he had his guy open and could have won that game.
Former Raider offensive lineman Marshall Newhouse gave his great insights into what happened on that last play and why you cannot put the whole blame on Smith.
Raiders Final Play of Week 9
"I did not mind the play call," said Newhouse on the "Just Win Podcast." "It is what it is. He [Geno Smith] had maybe two, but he definitely had one receiver open. If you rewatch the play like I did. Tre Tucker is kind of running a pivot. His man, that is play zone, follows him to the flat. Then you got Tyler Lockett running what I thought was going to be a corner, and he breaks it off. Now, I am not sure, after watching it a couple more times, I do not know if that was the route because you see Geno double clutch."
"The double clutch could have been because they were not on the same page. He [Lockett] did just get here this past week. Or it could have been that Smith saw the underneath linebacker and was not sure for a split second if he could fit it over him. I am very curious what that would have been. I do not mind the call."
Never again miss one major Raiders story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE