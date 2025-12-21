Why Starting Geno Smith is a Mistake for the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are rolling into Houston to face the Texans today, in a game that is a huge mis match for the Silver and Black. For the Texans, you have the best defense in the NFL. For the Raiders, you have the worst offense in the NFL.

Not the matchup the Raiders were looking for at this point of the season, but they are going to get out there and see what gives. In Houston, the Silver and Black will also be back with veteran quarterback Geno Smith under center, and that is concerning.

The Raiders are 2-12 heading into this game. Their season is all but over. The franchise has already seen what Smith has given them all season, and it has not been good. Smith is not going to give this team the best chance to be successful in the long run.

He could not get anything going for this offense this season. Smith has looked bad all year and has turned over the ball way too much this season. This is the point you want to see what you got with your other players.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) stands in the pocket against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Raiders Making Mistake at QB

The Raiders have two other options at the quarterback position. We saw one of them last week in backup Kenny Pickett . He did not play well, but it was only his first start of the season. You always have third-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell in the quarterback room, who has not gotten any action this season.

O'Connell has been back for weeks after suffering an injury in the preseason. Give him a shot and see if he could be a quarterback option next season.

Starting Smith will not get this team further in the right direction they want to get to. It is holding the team back, and you are not seeing what you have in the young talent you have on this team.

One of the biggest decisions the Raiders will have this upcoming offseason is at the quarterback position. Are they going to release Geno Smith? Are they going to draft a quarterback with their first-round pick? A lot of different questions they have to figure out, and it could be delayed by this decision.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If the Raiders elect to draft a quarterback, and they want him to sit for a season, are they gonna do it with Smith? That is not the ideal idea. That is why you should play Pickett or O'Connell. The Raiders could use one of those options to be the quarterback next season, as the rookie gets ready.

