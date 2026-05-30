Critical Aspect of the Raiders' Offseason Progression

The Las Vegas Raiders have had an eventful offseason filled with significant moves, but the eventfulness is just getting started. After a slew of offseason moves, the Raiders are on to the next step.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) stretches during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Raiders' Hurdles

Las Vegas has had a productive offseason, making no shortage of additions on both sides of the ball and to its coaching staff. The Raiders have quickly risen above where they have been for much of the time since relocating to the desert. Las Vegas' offseason has been commendable.

Still, as every team in the league does, especially those with as many new pieces as the Raiders, Las Vegas has to put the moves that were made off the field together on the field. The hard part starts now. It may only be Organized Team Activities, but the work they put in now will determine the season.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The changes the Raiders made were legitimate and much needed. However, that many changes will naturally come with a learning curve. This is especially true given all the promotions and elevated roles within Las Vegas' coaching staff. The Raiders are sure to have their growing pains.

Those growing pains are bound to be more on offense than on defense, especially early on, since offenses generally take longer to figure things out than defenses. This is because much of a successful offense depends on timing more than on defense.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Offenses usually start slower than defense in terms of offseason progression, regardless of a team's roster moves, but especially when an offense has undergone as many changes as the Raiders' offense has this offseason. The unit has plenty of work to do this offseason to build cohesion.

However, the Raiders finally have enough talent and what they believe is a competent enough coaching staff to implement the deep-rooted changes its offense has long needed. They must now put it all together on the field, starting in OTAs.

A Critical Aspect

Apr 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The improvement to their coaching staff and roster has been wide-ranging. Las Vegas added at least one player to every position group on both sides of the ball this offseason. Yet, for all of the questions their offseason moves answered, they sparked many more.

The Raiders have revamped their offensive line, quarterbacks, and wide receivers. They even added running back Mike Washington via the draft this offseason. Las Vegas' offense will look vastly different this upcoming season. The work of assembling those new pieces begins now.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Klint Kubiak was hired largely because of his ability to lead an offense. The Raiders' front office has given him the tools to produce a solid offseason in his first season at the helm. Eventually, Las Vegas will continue building out its roster, but the foundation of future Raiders teams will be laid in 2026.

Earlier this offseason, the Raiders signed one of the top free agents available in center Tyler Linderbaum. After giving him a record-breaking payday, the veteran center looks to do his part to help turn things around in Las Vegas. Linderbaum's relationship with his teammates will be critical.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

“I think that's the biggest part of it. I think it's the whole O-line and quarterback has to work in one and see the same things together, whether that be protection and run game. Obviously, it's the center-quarterback job to communicate with each other and be on the same page,” Linderbaum said.

"So, just having that dialog is big with whatever quarterback is in there with us is important, and it's only going to build a stronger connection and get better as time goes on and as we get more reps. But happy with how we're moving along and processing everything."