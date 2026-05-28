Raiders' Linderbaum Signing Will Make Serious Noise

The Las Vegas Raiders made a slew of coaching staff and roster additions throughout this offseason in an attempt to quickly revamp one of the league's worst rosters. Of all the moves the Raiders made, few, if any, are more important than the addition of veteran center Tyler Linderbaum.

Watch Linderbaum Discuss Organized Team Activities Below

How Linderbaum Fits

The 2025 Raiders had more than a few issues that plagued them, and questions they were unable to answer. What to do at the center position was an issue that last season's coaching staff just could not seem to figure out. It is debatable what went on behind closed doors, but the issue was dire.

Not only were the questions and issues at the center dire, but the inability to reach a productive conclusion also affected their center and right guard positions. Las Vegas has Jackson Powers-Johnson, who spent much of the 2024-25 season at center, but Carroll and company refused to play him there.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll leaves the field after the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

During an offseason filled with change, the Raiders' front office was determined to change their issues along the interior offensive line. Las Vegas signed Linderbaum to a record contract for an interior lineman. It was a message heard around the National Football League.

So much so, it is hard to believe the massive addition of Linderbaum did not impact the Raiders' trade of Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens. Las Vegas' commitment to improving along the offensive and defensive lines has been on full display this offseason. Linderbaum is a major reason why.

Jun 10, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) looks on during an NFL OTA at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The newfound expectations for the Raiders this upcoming season stem from the offseason additions they have made at critical positions. Everyone knows football games are won and lost along the offensive and defensive lines. Linderbaum's addition was a significant attempt to solve a problem.

It is early, and only so much can be gleaned from Organized Team Activities, but the Raiders' offensive line was so bad last season that any progress is already apparent. Las Vegas has reason to believe Linderbaum will directly and indirectly impact every part of its offensive line.

Tyler Linderbaum

Nearly all of the Raiders' offensive issues last season stemmed from an incompetent offensive line. Las Vegas finished last in rushing. They allowed the most sacks in the league. Their starting quarterback led the league in interceptions. The list goes on and on, but it all comes back to the line.

The Raiders' front office wisely addressed a position and a position group that was hurting the team. By adding Linderbaum and addressing their interior offensive line, the ripple effects should be profound for a Raiders offense that has struggled to do anything consistently well.

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) before the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

There are not many players currently on the Raiders' roster who are more important than Linderbaum. Las Vegas can afford some of its new additions not living up to expectations. Linderbaum is not one of those players. Kubiak knows just how vital Linderbaum currently is and will be moving forward.

Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) and center Corey Bullock (67) enter the field for warm up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

"Well, he touches the ball on every play, makes the line calls, he calls protections, he calls directions, he makes dummy calls, he's the leader of the whole operation, touches the ball before the quarterback gets it. He's going to be leading meetings when the coaches aren't there,” Kubiak said earlier this offseason.

"So, what stands out about him is that the film he's put on is exceptional. He was a really, really talented college player who's gotten better as a pro. Love his play style. He's physical, he's nasty, plays through the echo of the whistle, finishes games, has been on a winning team, so we're trying to bring winners to the Raiders so that we can be on that level and go win playoff games."