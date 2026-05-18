The Key to Raiders Returning to NFL Playoffs
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The Las Vegas Raiders have not seen much playoff success recently.
Since reaching the Super Bowl in 2003, the Silver and Black have only been to the playoffs twice, losing both times. The organization has not been able to find a successful, sustainable formula to be a consistent postseason team.
Las Vegas only had three wins last season, so expecting it to be a playoff team in 2026 is not very reasonable. It would take an immense turnaround for the team to climb out of the basement of the AFC West and into the postseason.
But what do the Raiders have to do to reach the playoffs again? Let's break down what needs to change for the organization.
Improved Line of Scrimmage Play
If the Raiders can dominate by running the football and get after opposing offenses with a strong defensive line, they give themselves a much higher chance to win more games than expected.
Klint Kubiak created an excellent run game with the Seattle Seahawks last year, helping them win the Super Bowl and Kenneth Walker III earn Super Bowl MVP honors. The hope from Raiders fans is that he'll be able to do the same with Ashton Jeanty and this Raiders offensive line.
Las Vegas hired longtime offensive line coach Rick Dennison, who has orchestrated some of the best units in the NFL in his career. He has won four Super Bowls, each time with a sound offensive line.
Being able to open up holes for Jeanty and Mike Washington Jr. allows the Raiders to set the tone on the offensive side of the ball. Running the ball efficiently, building leads, and controlling the clock will lead to more wins.
Dominating on Defense
On defense, stopping teams from creating offense and getting the ball back is key for the Raiders. Maxx Crosby can't do it by himself, so someone will need to step up to help him.
That's where players like Adam Butler, Malcolm Koonce, Kwity Paye, and Keyron Crawford come in. All of those defensive linemen can push the pocket, and some are better run-stoppers than pass-rushers.
It will be on Kubiak and Defensive Coordinator Rob Leonard to decide which defensive linemen to put on the field, as we have seen that a dominant defensive line wins championships. Teams will hate playing the Raiders if Crosby and company are constantly stopping them.
The Raiders must control both lines of scrimmage to be a playoff team. It may take time for that to happen, but it's a known philosophy that has been proven to work.
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Carter Landis studied journalism at Michigan State University where I graduated in May of 2022. He currently is a sports reporter for a local television station, and is a writer covering the Las Vegas RaidersFollow CarterLandis3