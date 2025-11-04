Inside the Raiders' History With Their Next Familiar Foe
The Las Vegas Raiders will look to bounce back after their brutal loss in Week 9 of the NFL season. Heading into Week 10, the Raiders will be on a short week and have to travel to Denver and face off against their AFC West rival, the Denver Broncos.
This game is going to be a good one and a battle that will come down to the end. The Raiders will look to get their third win of the season and also their first win in the division in a long time. The Raiders will have to be ready and come out playing well.
This game is going to feature two head coaches who know each other very well. That is Pete Carroll for the Raiders and Sean Payton from the Broncos. These two coaches are two of the best during their time in the NFL. They both have won a Super Bowl, and they know what it takes to lead a team. For Carroll, it has not been an easy season in his first season in Las Vegas. For Payton, it has been a good one so far. They come into this game with a 7-2 record and in first place in the AFC West.
Carroll on Facing Payton From then to Now
"He's a really, really good football coach. I don't know where he considers his start, but all the way back to Parcells is where I know he was influenced a great deal," said Raiders head coach Pete Carroll. "He's always been a really well schooled group that he coaches. They've always had a good attitude about running the football, being physical, and they're a downhill running team, and don't mind working the perimeter, all of that."
"You think of all the years of Drew Brees, you think of him as a passing guy, but they weren't when you played against them. They always had a real good conscience about running the football. So, he's got a really good mix, and as we've seen for years, utilize his personnel in unique ways that fits their style and their makeup."
"And so, there's nothing about his game that isn't on point. It's smart, it's aggressive, they're consistent, they take care of the football, they've been doing that for a long time. That's what's made him consistently successful, I think."
