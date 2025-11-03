How the Raiders Suffered Their Worst Heartbreak Yet vs. Jaguars
The Las Vegas Raiders hosted the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9 of the NFL season. The Raiders were coming off their bye week and back at home in Allegiant Stadium.
It was another opportunity for the Raiders to show what adjustments they have made and if they are looking like a different team to start their second half of the season. The Raiders did not have a good first half, and this was a manageable game where they could show what they have been improving on.
The Raiders were looking to put up their third win of the season and their second one in front of Raider Nation. And when it comes to them, they just want to win no matter how they get it done.
It was a defensive slugfest to start the game. For the Raiders, they were able to get off the field on their first go-around. That is something they need coming out of the locker room in this game. The Raiders' offense has not been able to get anything going on their first possession. The offense looked the same, and it came out with a plan of running the ball. The defenses on both sides of the ball were not making it easy for the offenses in the first quarter.
The Raiders' defense came up with a huge turnover inside the red zone in the first quarter as well. That was a great sign to see from this defense, as the turnovers have not been there for this defense.
In the second quarter, it was a lot more of the same with the defense. But the Raiders' offense got going late in the first half and scored a touchdown. That was a good drive for the Raiders' offense to end the first half.
Raiders Second Half
To open up the second half, the Raiders could not get anything in their possession. They got something going after that, but they could not get into the red zone. They had to settle for a field goal and took a three-point lead. It was a defensive battle the rest of the quarter.
The Jaguars finally broke through to start the fourth. A touchdown to take the lead for the first time in the game. The Raiders' offense finally got into the end zone and had a strong response, and that is what you wanted to see. Then, the Raiders' defense could not hold the Jaguars as they retook the lead. The Raiders' offense came right back and took a lead with an impressive drive led by quarterback Geno Smith.
The Jaguars came down the field at the end of regulation and tied the game with overtime to send it to overtime. In overtime, the Jaguars went down the field and scored. The Raiders responded but were unable to convert on a two-point try and the Raiders fell 30-29.
