The Las Vegas Raiders seek a turnaround that has eluded them for about two decades. That turnaround will need several things to happen. One of those things is having a good coach, which the Raiders do. Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll checks off many boxes when it comes to coaching.

His decades of experience made him one of the few coaches who could handle everything that came with being the Raiders ' head coach. It is not always sunshine and roses as the head coach of the Silver and Black, Carroll undoubtedly handles it all better than nearly any other coach would.

Part of Carroll's experience comes into play in decisions both big and small. Carroll has likely learned to appreciate as many players as possible, whether they are stars or not. This is critical when putting together an overhauled offense and roster, like the Raiders are trying to do.

The Raiders have several players on the roster who may not impact the stats sheet much, or at all, but still provide the Raiders value in one way or another. On Monday, Carroll explained how wide receiver Alex Bachman continues to help the team in his own way.

"He's been amazing. He did this on his own. He has been knocked around. And a lot of guys could have got discouraged or whatever," Carroll noted.

"As far as what we've seen, we've seen nothing but really productive, high-performance stuff throughout practice that just keeps reminding you this guy needs to be part of what we're doing. So, I've been on the Alex Bachman team for a while now, supporting him and hoping he can get his chances and all that.'

Las Vegas' roster is filled with players looking for another chance to prove themselves. The results of the season are far from pretty, but after their encouraging loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday, it is fair to believe that the Raiders are headed in the right direction.

The Raiders will need all the help they can get to turn things around after many years of futility. Earlier this week, Carroll explained that he thinks the Raiders may have found the blueprint to their turnaround.

"The intensity that we played at throughout that carried over from special teams and defense and offense, ability to run the football and make some plays happen there. That helps us in all ways, but I thought most of all, it was the intent of the guys to show who we are, and I was really up about that part of it," Carroll said.

