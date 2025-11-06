DJ Glaze Reveals Mindset Entering Raiders' Primetime Battle
LAS VEGAS, Nev.-- The Las Vegas Raiders will travel to Denver on a short week to face their AFC West rival, the Broncos, in a tough battle. The Raiders have a lot to play for still, as their season has not gone the way that they would have wanted it to.
The Raiders want to get this win not only because it is against their rivals, but they have not won a divisional game in a long time. For the Raiders, it would mean a lot to win a game like this. But it is a game many have picked them to lose, and they will not be the favorites in.
Watch Raiders OL DJ Glaze discuss the game below
The Broncos have been a tough team this season. They are playing good football and they are looking to stay at top of the division with a win. That is the most important thing for them. But as we have seen many times in the NFL, when two division foes come to play in a start week, anything can happen. The Raiders are looking to upset, and the Broncos are looking to avoid that and grow their lead in the AFC West.
For the Raiders, one key to victory is going to be the offensive line. The Raiders' offensive line has not been good for most of the season, but they are getting better. One thing that the Raiders must do is create running lines and protect quarterback Geno Smith. It is not going to be an easy task because of how elite the Broncos' defensive line is.
"I want to see improvement each week, like you said, we want to come out with the win, our unit as a whole is getting better," the Raiders offensive tackle told our Hondo Carpenter this week from the locker room. "Helping tend the team in the right direction, and you take the positives from it."
"It is going to be fun. It is going to be a good test for us. You know we are going to go out there and do whatever we need to do to keep Geno clean. We look forward to the challenge, and like I said, Thursday Night Football, we are the only football game on, so everyone is going to be watching us.
