Raiders Carrying Good News Into Short Week vs. Broncos

The Las Vegas Raiders will travel to Denver to face their AFC West rival, the Broncos, on a short week. Here is the first injury report of the week.

Michael Canelo

Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll reacts in the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll reacts in the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Las Vegas Raiders will have to get things going in the right way fast for their next game. The Raiders are on a short week heading into Week 10. The Silver and Black will have to travel to Denver and take on their AFC West rival, the Broncos, on Thursday Night Football.

The Raiders are coming off a hard-fought loss that came down to the last play. It did not go the Raiders' way, and they have to turn it around quickly for the next game. It could be a good thing and bad at the same time.

On one end, you lose, but you are going to get back on the field in a few days, so the loss does not stay with the team or player for a long time. On the other hand, you came up short, and now you have to keep it pushing in fewer days. You do not have the same time to prepare for this game.

Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders will roll with what they've got this week on Thursday. They were back at the facilities on Monday, and they had a walk-through. It is always hard when you are on a short week and have to get things going fast, and the preparation for a team like the Raiders, who are struggling, is at a minimum. Even with the walk-through, the Raiders still released an injury report on Monday.

The Raiders had five players on the injury report on Monday. Defensive end Thomas Booker with a qblique. Tight end Brock Bowers with a toe. Safety Lonnie Johnson, who is recovering from the fibula injury he suffered in the preseason. Quarterback Aidan O'Connell, who is also recovering from his wrist injury that he suffered in the preseason. And rounding out the injury report was safety Isaiah Pola-Mao with a hip. All of them were considered full participants in the walk-through.

Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) scores a touchdown during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Raiders Injuries

DT Thomas Booker- Full

TE Brock Bowers - Full

S Lonnie Johnson- Full

QB- Aidan O'Connell- Full

S Isaiah Pola-Mao - Full

We will find out more about these injuries as we get closer to kick off. The Raiders will look to get these players the healthiest they can be by kickoff. That is something that is going to be important for both teams.

