Raider Nation Reacts to Bittersweet Maxx Crosby Trade

It is finally over. The Las Vegas Raiders have ended a long-running saga, and also the tenure of their top player.

The Raiders officially traded star defensive end and franchise player Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens on Friday, earning first-round picks in the 2026 and 2027 NFL Draft as a result. But what did Raider Nation have to say about the move?

Raider Nation Sounds Off

While the Crosby trade certainly earned the Raiders a massive draft haul, it is also worth considering that this trade can be seen as bittersweet by the faithul Raiders fan base. Crosby was the face of the franchise, the cornerstone player. He was the one kids looked up to, who fan bases bought the jersey for.

Now that Crosby is gone, like so many other former Raiders greats before him. The Raiders will move on and hope to have a brighter future ahead, thanks to the picks they got for Crosby, but general manager John Spytek has a long way to go until he is able to make Raider Nation forget about their star defensive end.

The Raiders are getting two first-round picks (as I reported and maintained they could and would. from the Baltimore Ravens for Maxx Crosby — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) March 7, 2026

The Raiders have traded Maxx Crosby to the Ravens for two first round picks… Thank you for everything Maxx. #RaiderNation — Raider Nation Worldwide (@RaiderNationWW) March 7, 2026

Man first Khalil Mack…now Maxx Crosby..heartbreaking day for Raider nation — Dom (@yocuppadom) March 7, 2026

Thank you for all the amazing years of play and being a true Raider!!



Condor 🦅Crosby @CrosbyMaxx 💯



Once a Raider, Always a Raider 💀#RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/fU8tD8ltBh — NL (@nicklamberti6) March 7, 2026

With that said, fans will have to quickly move on as the Raiders use the new draft picks to rebuild their franchise around future franchise quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Thanks to the picks Las Vegas got in the Crosby trade, they have the draft package to completely reshape their roster over the next few seasons.

Las Vegas will have to hit on the picks, of course. But they will at least have a better chance to put together a winning roster now than they would have a few weeks ago, which is something all fans and members of Raider Nation can celebrate. Moving on from Crosby is tough, but the Raiders made sure to take care of their future.

Raiders Now Have 119 Million In Cap Space#RaiderNation — CJ ☠️🏴‍☠️ (@JokerKing1302) March 7, 2026

Today alone the Raiders cleared 43M of cap space off the books.



Raiders can literally get anyone they want now #RaiderNation — Jarin Vallinas (@jarin_vallinas) March 7, 2026

Still, even despite the trade there is no questioning what kind of legacy Crosby is leaving behind with the Raiders. He was one of the best players in the franchise's modern era and for years proved to be the only thing actually going right for the Raiders and their operations.

But now the Crosby era is over. The Raiders have officially moved on from their star defensive end, dealing him for the kind of trade package that accurately sums up the kind of elite talent that Crosby is. He had a great run with the Raiders, but that is now the past.

Thank you MadMaxx for everything! Sucks to see you leave but you put the example of what it is to be a Raider. Nothing but well wishes for you and your family. Once a Raider… #RaiderNation — #33 (@davidescareno1) March 7, 2026