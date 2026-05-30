Raiders Draft Review: What Dalton Johnson Brings to Vegas

The Las Vegas Raiders' 2026 rookie class could be the defining group of the current regime. General Manager John Spytek is now under pressure to move the franchise back to relevance after selecting Fernando Mendoza with the top pick in the NFL Draft. His second draft class, though, looks formidable with impressive talent across the board.

Las Vegas added four defensive backs , including two from the Arizona Wildcats. The first of two I am covering today is Dalton Johnson, one of two fifth-round selections by the Raiders this past month. This is a player I've argued to potentially unseat Jeremy Chinn at safety, and this draft film review should shed some light on why that could be the case.

Versatility Is the Name of the Game for Johnson

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One of the things you should expect from Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard is the chess game he'll play in the secondary with his defensive backs, similar to one of his former coaches, Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald. Based on what the Raiders did in the secondary for this draft, versatility will be the name of the game, and Johnson fits beautifully in this regard.

Last season for the Wildcats, Johnson played 271 snaps in the box, 233 at nickel, and 247 at free safety. Johnson was frequently moved around the secondary and was the chess piece of the secondary for Arizona. It showed up on tape, and it was a testament to his football intelligence for the position, which could earn him playing time sooner rather than later.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One thing that stood out to me consistently was his range from wherever he was on defense. I love this play below at split high because it showcases his high-level effort and his closing speed to the catch point once the ball is in the air. After the bad snap, everything is thrown into chaos, but Johnson stays poised, works from the opposite hash, and secures one of his four interceptions on the season against a good BYU team.

Really impressive range here from new #Raiders safety Dalton Johnson. Closes on the ball once it’s in the air. pic.twitter.com/Ibapof2Tb6 — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) May 29, 2026

The Cincinnati game felt like a matchup where all three Arizona safeties drafted had great games of some sort—it was a true resume game for the three. In this clip, we see Johnson playing at nickel and in a flat-shell coverage. The quarterback attempts to fit the ball in the narrow void in zone coverage, but Johnson gains depth quickly, gets a hand on the ball to knock it away, only for his teammate to come away with an early interception in the game.

Great job of #Raiders rookie safety Dalton Johnson to get depth and make a play on the ball. pic.twitter.com/qJaXSiBm98 — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) May 29, 2026

Over the past three years, from whichever spot he is playing in the secondary, Johnson has tallied at least 86 or more tackles. His production is incredible, and his ball skills have improved tremendously, with four interceptions and 11 passes defended. In the first clip below, we see Johnson in the box acting as a dime-backer as he reads and attacks downhill to make a stop within his run fit.

#Raiders safety Dalton Johnson had incredible tackle production the past three years at Arizona. His fairly disciplined run fits are a good reason why. Good example here: pic.twitter.com/bvVErO5585 — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) May 29, 2026

In the following clip, we see the improved ball skills on display. In a split two-high alignment, Johnson has the deep zone responsibility against this variation of the mesh. From the opposite hash, he demonstrates excellent tracking skills, reading and attacking the ball in the air, and diving for another interception.

I thought Dalton Johnson made strides last season at attacking the football (4 INTs). Excellent play here from the #Raiders fifth-round pick. pic.twitter.com/cWk719uomk — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) May 29, 2026

What Johnson Brings to the Table for Las Vegas

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona defensive back Dalton Johnson (DB38) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Johnson is just a fun player to watch; he has the range to play sideline to sideline, shows effective take-ons in run fits, offers good closing speed and burst to the football, whether in the air or on the ground, and has great instincts in zone from all three levels of the field that allow him to be productive in all facets.

There is a reason Johnson was a fifth-round selection, though. His angles in the run game, especially in pursuit, are inconsistent, and he occasionally bites on the cheese in play fakes. Johnson can also be too aggressive and give up his shell responsibilities, leading to big plays in the secondary; plus, he doesn't have elite play strength or size for the position, which limits his overall growth.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Johnson's role in Year 1 with the Raiders will likely begin on special teams as a coverage specialist, a role in which he had significant experience at Arizona. He will back up Chinn to start, but if the veteran has inconsistent play throughout the season, it wouldn't come as much of a surprise to see the rookie safety eat into the rotation as a box defender. The ceiling is limited, but not enough for him to be a sufficient starter in the NFL.