Why Treydan Stukes Could Be Raiders' Shining Gem in 2026

There is an unwritten rule or a general opinion that a first draft class for a new GM is the most important. Las Vegas Raiders General Manager John Spytek just completed his second draft, and some would argue that the next rookie group is what counts because it always seems to have the franchise-altering talent.

The Raiders had a fairly strong draft, continuing to raise the floor of a roster that sorely needs it, as Spytek's second rookie class is highlighted by the first overall pick, quarterback Fernando Mendoza. However, the second round pick, defensive back Treydan Stukes, feels like one of the potential grand gems of the class. Although some pre-draft concerns may carry over into the NFL, Stukes has the talent to be a standout defender for Las Vegas in 2026.

Treydan Stukes Could Be the Complete Gem of the Raiders' 2026 Draft Class

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

It has not been an easy time for the Raiders in past seasons, as the franchise heads into the upcoming campaign as the worst team in football. However, they have made improvements on both sides of the ball that could complement each other to achieve the team's version of success in 2026. Stukes looks to be one of those pieces.

The standout defensive back from Arizona is an intriguing player, nonetheless, a playmaker. He's an older rookie entering his first professional season, as he will be a 25-year-old newbie whose overall ceiling may be limited in the NFL, meaning he will be eligible for a new contract when he turns 28 or 29. In most cases, that can scare some teams, but not the Raiders, especially when they later selected Jermod McCoy in the fourth round with his own issues.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A sixth-year senior, older prospect, almost two years removed from a torn ACL at age 25, is not ideal. But the key here is that the talent is there to be a terrific player; Stukes has incredible football intelligence that allows him to be in the right place at the right time, allowing him to showcase his outstanding athletic profile to attack the ball at the catch point, and he has the closing speed to be a force against the run with the physicality to match.

Why Stukes Could Be the Standout Player From Raiders' Draft Class

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes (DB49) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

I wouldn't fret too much about the cosmetic flaws that are out of Stukes' control. In reality, the Raiders see a terrific player they selected in the second round and someone who could develop into such a defender under defensive coordinator Rob Leonard. Stukes' role will likely be at nickel, especially with Taron Johnson, one of the Raiders' free agent signees, unavailable so far this offseason.

Stukes is a perfect fit for what will likely be a similar system to the one Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike McDonald has run for the past several years. His versatility and intelligence on the backend make him a unique player despite his limited ceiling due to age. As long as he remains productive throughout his rookie contract, Stukes age and past injury history will be just a tiny piece in the story of what could be Spytek's gem from this year's draft.