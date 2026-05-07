Early Focus for Raiders' Fernando Mendoza's Development

The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason has been marked by changes to both their coaching staff and roster. Las Vegas has had precisely the kind of offseason it needed following its 3-14 failure of a campaign under Pete Carroll. Las Vegas made sweeping changes they hope will spark improvement.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders' Focus

Sports are and will always be about winning. However, things must always be kept in perspective. The Raiders are certainly looking to turn things around from their losing ways, but the 2026 season itself is not necessarily about wins and losses for a rebuilding Raiders team.

After installing nearly an entirely new coaching staff, changing offensive and defensive schemes and adding several new players they hope will contribute, Las Vegas will need time to comfortably put all of those pieces together on the field. That will cost them at least a few wins this upcoming season.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

As the Raiders move through the offseason and the 2026 regular season, their focus will be just as much on properly developing their players and their roster as on winning. Las Vegas' front office and coaching staff know they have a long way to go. They will not get there without proper development.

The player the Raiders' front office aims to develop the most carefully is rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Just like Las Vegas' front office and coaching staff know they have a long way to go, so does the No. 1 overall pick. Mendoza is already focused on the areas he needs to improve in.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (center) poses with jersey at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center flanked by general manager John Spytek (left) and head coach Klint Kubiak after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I believe it's the added footwork. Instead of being back there in shotgun, you really have to get back to make sure you get depth so you can best serve your offensive linemen, still be on time, still decipher the defense,” Mendoza said.

“And with that, it's really having an emphasis on those first two steps, on securing the snap and getting out of there, and powerful with having quick feet. That's something that Coach [Mike] Sullivan and Coach [Andrew] Janocko and Coach [Klint] Kubiak have talked to me about."

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Raiders' Preperation

After starting seven different quarterbacks in the past three seasons, it was no secret the Raiders were going to select Mendoza with the top pick in the draft. This allowed them to provide Mendoza with material regarding the type of offense he will be running in Las Vegas under Kubiak.

Specifically, the Raiders had Mendoza work with Brian Griese leading up to the draft. This helped expedite Mendoza's preparation and his expectations for what was to come. Las Vegas' front office is doing all it can to set Mendoza up for success now and in the future.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"It has [helped], and I'm going to give a big thanks to him. And the offensive line here in the rookie camp has been phenomenal. We've gotten extra work with all the centers and the quarterbacks the past two days. Everybody really wants to work, and it's a great feeling,” Mendoza said.

“The other quarterbacks are really in tune, but I need more work under center, and it's great when we can be in the hotel getting 25 to 50 snaps each last night and the night before day one, and to really get that timing. I still have a long way to go, but those centers are phenomenal, consistent snaps, and the offensive line did a great job."

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warms up during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Las Vegas is in the early stages of what will be a years-long process, yet it is well on its way. All the Raiders' front office can do is make the right roster moves. It will be up to Kubiak and his staff to maximize the talent it has been given.