Every Step in Kubiak's Rise to Raiders' HC Was Crucial

Hiring Klint Kubiak was a major part of the Las Vegas Raiders' plan to turn things around after multiple disappointing seasons. Those seasons led to the dismissal of three different head coaches in the past three seasons alone. They hope Kubiak ends that recent streak of failed coaches.

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kubiak's Arrival

The Raiders hired the offensive coordinator from the team that just won the Super Bowl. That gives them a head coach that has proven himself and done so recently. Las Vegas is in the process of fixing their roster, which will take more than just one offseason, but is a major step in the right direction.

However, solidifying their head coaching position for more than just a season or two was Las Vegas ' main goal in hiring Kubiak. Now, they will need all of his prior experience to help them do something that has eluded the Raiders for many years: win.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kubiak has over a decade of coaching experience in and around the National Football League. His time with the Seattle Seahawks, which netted a championship, is the most recent and notable of that experience. However, Kubiak recently elaborated on a different season in his career.

In 2023, Kubiak served as the passing game coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers under head coach Kyle Shanahan. The two are both respected offensive minds in the league and sons of well-respected former head coaches. Kubiak recently elaborated on their time together.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"2023 is probably one of the most important years of my coaching career. Being in a similar offense, which I thought I knew a lot about the offense he was going to run, then I get there and I just see how advanced that it was with him, and the way that he can game plan as a head coach and still run the team,” Kubiak said at the NFL Annual Meetings.

“The way that he delegates to his staff how aggressive he is on game day, how prepared he is. Just what a phenomenal teacher to get to learn from and a guy that was really hard on me in all the best ways and made me better as a coach, and I'm really grateful for that."

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Raiders have many new facets under their first-time head coach. They are depending on Kubiak to draw on the lessons he learned with Shanahan and at his other stops around the league to help fix things in Las Vegas. Specifically, the ability to delegate.

The speed at which Kubiak filled out his coaching staff speaks to the ability to make quick, but logical decisions. He must show confidence in those moves, but he should delegate tasks as he sees fit. The new facets arriving in Las Vegas would be a lot for any head coach, especially a first-time one.