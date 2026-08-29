Every Raiders Veteran Fighting for a Roster Spot

The Las Vegas Raiders begin making roster cuts this weekend as head coach Klint Kubiak and general manager John Spytek make difficult decisions about who to retain on the initial 53-man roster.

Developments have occurred over the last several weeks since Day 1 of training camp. It is a different team than it was a month ago, and the progress made on the roster in a rebuild year makes it clear that the franchise is maintaining discipline in its approach to building the best possible roster.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A handful of veterans were fighting for a spot on the roster as of Thursday night's preseason finale against the San Francisco 49ers. Here are all the veterans battling for a spot on the 53-man roster this week.

Isaiah Pola-Mao, Safety

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) breaks up a pass intended for San Francisco 49ers tight end Brayden Willis (9) near the goal line during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I'm not particularly surprised by this development, especially given how far along second-round rookie defensive back Treydan Stukes has come since the start of camp. Pola-Mao has experience and production to be a sound starter; Stukes' athleticism, advanced football intelligence as a rookie, and playmaking ability in all facets have made it hard for defensive coordinator Rob Leonard to keep him off the field.

This puts Pola-Mao in a tough spot. I could see him becoming a trade asset down the road, especially in a contract year with something to prove.

Patrick Johnson, Edge Rusher

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Adrian Martinez (4) looks to throw a pass against Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The seventh-year veteran from Tulane has had a terrific camp and preseason. Anytime I've watched Johnson on the field, he has consistently made plays in the backfield or at the line of scrimmage as an edge-setter and has also made stout plays on special teams. Johnson and undrafted rookie Cian Slone have been competing for a spot on the roster.

From my vantage point, Johnson holds the edge. This could be a tough call for the Raiders' brass and coaching staff.

Tristin McCollum, Safety

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) enters the field before the Raiders played the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders' secondary is filled with young players who are already contributing to the unit's depth. McCollum is a defender who flies around the football and is in position most of the time to make a tackle or play on the ball. However, with former Arizona Wildcats Stukes and Dalton Johnson making waves, McCollum has done what he could to make his case to his coaches.

McCollum is too good to bring back onto the practice squad; if the Raiders cut him, he'll likely end up with another team. If the Raiders somehow hold onto five safeties, though, McCollum is unquestionably the one to keep.

Jordan Meredith, Center

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Jordan Meredith (61) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meredith was a starter at center for a majority of last season and entered training camp with the expectation of backing up Tyler Linderbaum. Instead, third-round pick Trey Zuhn III showcased incredible versatility across all five spots, with some of his best play coming at center.

Based on the current numbers for the offensive line, Meredith, a sixth-year player, seems to be on the outside looking in. Again, this is another difficult call to make, but Meredith could be the victim of the Raiders' youth movement.