Every Raiders Veteran Fighting for a Roster Spot
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The Las Vegas Raiders begin making roster cuts this weekend as head coach Klint Kubiak and general manager John Spytek make difficult decisions about who to retain on the initial 53-man roster.
Developments have occurred over the last several weeks since Day 1 of training camp. It is a different team than it was a month ago, and the progress made on the roster in a rebuild year makes it clear that the franchise is maintaining discipline in its approach to building the best possible roster.
A handful of veterans were fighting for a spot on the roster as of Thursday night's preseason finale against the San Francisco 49ers. Here are all the veterans battling for a spot on the 53-man roster this week.
Isaiah Pola-Mao, Safety
I'm not particularly surprised by this development, especially given how far along second-round rookie defensive back Treydan Stukes has come since the start of camp. Pola-Mao has experience and production to be a sound starter; Stukes' athleticism, advanced football intelligence as a rookie, and playmaking ability in all facets have made it hard for defensive coordinator Rob Leonard to keep him off the field.
This puts Pola-Mao in a tough spot. I could see him becoming a trade asset down the road, especially in a contract year with something to prove.
Patrick Johnson, Edge Rusher
The seventh-year veteran from Tulane has had a terrific camp and preseason. Anytime I've watched Johnson on the field, he has consistently made plays in the backfield or at the line of scrimmage as an edge-setter and has also made stout plays on special teams. Johnson and undrafted rookie Cian Slone have been competing for a spot on the roster.
From my vantage point, Johnson holds the edge. This could be a tough call for the Raiders' brass and coaching staff.
Tristin McCollum, Safety
The Raiders' secondary is filled with young players who are already contributing to the unit's depth. McCollum is a defender who flies around the football and is in position most of the time to make a tackle or play on the ball. However, with former Arizona Wildcats Stukes and Dalton Johnson making waves, McCollum has done what he could to make his case to his coaches.
McCollum is too good to bring back onto the practice squad; if the Raiders cut him, he'll likely end up with another team. If the Raiders somehow hold onto five safeties, though, McCollum is unquestionably the one to keep.
Jordan Meredith, Center
Meredith was a starter at center for a majority of last season and entered training camp with the expectation of backing up Tyler Linderbaum. Instead, third-round pick Trey Zuhn III showcased incredible versatility across all five spots, with some of his best play coming at center.
Based on the current numbers for the offensive line, Meredith, a sixth-year player, seems to be on the outside looking in. Again, this is another difficult call to make, but Meredith could be the victim of the Raiders' youth movement.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft