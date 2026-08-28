Final Las Vegas Raiders 53-Man Roster Projection, Post-Training Camp
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HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders have wrapped up their 2026 training camp after hosting the San Francisco 49ers last night at Allegiant Stadium.
Today, there are still jobs up for grabs, and don’t forget that the Raiders hold the right of first refusal on waivers. GM John Spytek and coach Klint Kubiak have gotten the most out of this roster this offseason, and that is commendable.
What This Means
Because the Raiders had the worst record in the National Football League and subsequently the No. 1 overall pick, with which they took the QB that NFL executives thought was the best QB in the last four drafts, Fernando Mendoza, they hold the right to sign any player first once the other 31 teams waive them.
The Raiders are squarely in a rebuild, and with plenty of teams cutting 53-man roster-worthy players, we could see several players signed by the Silver and Black after the initial roster is released on Sunday afternoon.
Explaining What You Will See
The position group is underlined, followed by the number of players I anticipate the team keeping on the 53-man roster.
Bolded players are the starters, and italicized players mean I can’t predict their spot yet because it is still a battle for a 53-man roster spot. At RG, I do not list a starter, as Jackson Powers-Johnson and Caleb Rogers are in a head-to-head battle for the spot, but both players' roster spots are secured.
Finally, a (R) after a player's name denotes a rookie.
Projected 53-Man Roster
Quarterbacks (3)
1. QB Kirk Cousins
2. QB Fernando Mendoza (R)
3. QB Aidan O'Connell
There is a trade market for O’Connell, who has done nothing but help himself through camp. The Raiders are sincere in their interest in him and would like to keep him here. At best, Kirk Cousins is a two-year player, but with an easily movable contract, he could be dealt to a contender that lost their QB.
Fernando Mendoza's maturation is not unexpected, but letting O’Connell go would ensure Cousins is here through the end of the year. Moving O’Connell could be a big step toward keeping another young bubble guy.
Running Back/FB (4)
4. RB Ashton Jeanty
5. RB Mike Washington Jr. (R)
6. FB/RB Connor Heyward
7. RB Dylan Laube
Ashton Jeanty is your bell cow for sure, but Mike Washington Jr. (MWJ) has had a terrific camp and is everything the Raiders hoped he would be. Heyward is a weapon in multiple ways, and Laube has kept all the momentum he established in OTAs and minicamp.
Wide Receivers (5)
8. WR Tre Tucker
9. WR Jalen “Speedy” Nailor
10. WR Malik Benson (R)
11. WR Jack Bech
12. WR Dareke Young
No position on this team had more question marks coming into camp, and that remains true at the end. Multiple young players were close, but I don’t think any of them did enough. Thornton seems destined for the IR. Young is a special-teams star who hasn’t shown up much anywhere, making an opening for Roberts. I wouldn’t be shocked if they sign more than one waiver player here or roll the dice on a closer, younger player.
Offensive Line (9)
13. C Tyler Linderbaum
14. OL (All Five Spots) Trey Zuhn III (R)
15. T Charles Grant
16. T Kolton Miller
17. T Delmar “DJ” Glaze, “The Mule”
18. IOL Jackson Powers-Johnson (JPJ)
19. G Spencer Burford
20. G Caleb Rogers
21. IOL Jordan Meredith
Four of the five spots had clear starters before the preseason games began. As I told you in my positional preview, the G spot is the biggest battle on the team. JPJ came into camp as the starter, but he is now splitting reps with the first-stringer, Caleb Rogers, who is making a strong push. Jordan Meredith has had some struggles, but I think he makes it today.
Tight Ends (3)
22. TE Brock Bowers
23. TE Michael Mayer
24. TE Ian Thomas
No position on this roster looks as deep and solidified as tight end. Bowers is the best in the NFL, Mayer is having his best camp in his first four years, and Thomas has expanded his game from a special-teams savant and elite blocker to include some downfield receiving. Credit GM Spytek and his amazing team for also amassing some very impressive UDFA players, making the practice squad potentially promising for the future.
Specialists (3)
25. P AJ Cole
26. K Matt Gay
27. LS Alex Ward
One area that Kubiak can sleep easy over when he gets into bed each night for his four hours of sleep is his specialists. Cole is the best in the NFL; Gay is kicking like the seasoned vet he is. The battle here is for long snapper, which turned out to be a route by Alex Ward.
Inside Linebacker (5)
28. ILB Nakobe Dean
29. ILB/Weapon Quay Walker
30. ILB Cody Lindenberg
31. ILB Tommy “Freaking” Eichenberg
32. ILB/Special Teams Segun Olubi
Dean and Walker have been nothing short of sensational, and that is what you want from your high-dollar free agents. The good news is that while “The Bergs,” Tommy and Cody, are young, both have had excellent camps and demonstrated expanded skill sets, suggesting they worked their tails off this offseason. Olubi is a special-teams weapon and not a threat at ILB.
Outside Linebacker (6)
33. OLB/DE Maxx Crosby
34. OLB/DE Kwity Paye
35. OLB Malcolm Koonce
36. OLB Keyron Crawford (R)
37. OLB/DE Cian Slone (R)
38. OLB/DE Patrick Johnson
Crosby is an unblockable force, and while I love “The Condor” nickname, perhaps “Godzilla” would better suit what he is doing. Paye looks every part of what they thought he would be. Koonce has had a slow camp; Crawford has shined at times, but also got dinged up. Slone has really shined in every facet of both defense and special teams as a UDFA hidden gem, and I think he has earned a spot. Johnson hasn’t been here long, but he’s played very well.
Safety (4)
39. S Jeremy Chinn
40. S Isaiah Pola-Mao (IPM)
41. S/DB Treydan Stukes (R)
42. S Dalton Johnson (R)
Chinn has been the leader and executioner that DC Rob Leonard loves. IPM looks back on his old self after the franchise collapse of 2025. Stukes has flashed raw superstar talent, and Johnson has given glimpses of his impressive skills.
Cornerbacks (6)
43. CB Taron Johnson
44. CB Decamerion Richardson OR Greedy Vance
45. CB Jermod McCoy (R)
46. CB Eric Stokes
47. CB Darien Porter
48. CB Hezekiah Masses (R)
Johnson is a superstar, the best nickel in the NFL, who also plays S and LB. Stokes is playing like a Pro Bowl-caliber star, and in the battle for the third starter, I give the edge to Porter for one simple reason: he isn’t a rookie. Masses is all over him for that spot.
Richardson is playing his best football in the NFL, and while on a governor, McCoy shows glimpses when he gets opportunities. Greedy Vance has been great, and you could convince me to go with either him or Richardson. Not sure if the Raiders will be able to hide either one on the practice squad.
Defensive Line (5)
49. DL Adam Butler
50. DJ Jonah Laulu
51. DL Thomas Booker IV
52. DL Tonka Hemingway
53. DL JJ Pegues
The Raiders' defensive line is concerning. To make room for other players, I no longer have rookie DT Brandon Cleveland making the roster. I think the Raiders could put him on the practice squad unless another team with a draftable grade on him has an open slot.
Inside the Numbers
(R) Rookies: 10 (Predicted originally eight to 12)
(WR Dont’e Thornton Predicted to IR)
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Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. is an award-winning sports journalist with decades of experience. He serves as the Senior Writer for NFL and College sports, and is the beat writer covering the Las Vegas Raiders. Additionally, he is the editor and publisher for several sites On SI. Carpenter is a member of the Pro Football Writers Association (PFWA), the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), and the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA).Follow HondoCarpenter