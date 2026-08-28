Final Las Vegas Raiders 53-Man Roster Projection, Post-Training Camp

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders have wrapped up their 2026 training camp after hosting the San Francisco 49ers last night at Allegiant Stadium.

Today, there are still jobs up for grabs, and don’t forget that the Raiders hold the right of first refusal on waivers. GM John Spytek and coach Klint Kubiak have gotten the most out of this roster this offseason, and that is commendable.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

What This Means

Because the Raiders had the worst record in the National Football League and subsequently the No. 1 overall pick, with which they took the QB that NFL executives thought was the best QB in the last four drafts, Fernando Mendoza, they hold the right to sign any player first once the other 31 teams waive them.

The Raiders are squarely in a rebuild, and with plenty of teams cutting 53-man roster-worthy players, we could see several players signed by the Silver and Black after the initial roster is released on Sunday afternoon.

John Spytek, Mark Davis | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Explaining What You Will See

The position group is underlined, followed by the number of players I anticipate the team keeping on the 53-man roster.

Bolded players are the starters, and italicized players mean I can’t predict their spot yet because it is still a battle for a 53-man roster spot. At RG, I do not list a starter, as Jackson Powers-Johnson and Caleb Rogers are in a head-to-head battle for the spot, but both players' roster spots are secured.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Finally, a (R) after a player's name denotes a rookie.

Projected 53-Man Roster

Quarterbacks (3)

1. QB Kirk Cousins

2. QB Fernando Mendoza (R)

3. QB Aidan O'Connell

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

There is a trade market for O’Connell, who has done nothing but help himself through camp. The Raiders are sincere in their interest in him and would like to keep him here. At best, Kirk Cousins is a two-year player, but with an easily movable contract, he could be dealt to a contender that lost their QB.

Fernando Mendoza's maturation is not unexpected, but letting O’Connell go would ensure Cousins is here through the end of the year. Moving O’Connell could be a big step toward keeping another young bubble guy.

Running Back/FB (4)

Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

4. RB Ashton Jeanty

5. RB Mike Washington Jr. (R)

6. FB/RB Connor Heyward

Connor Heyward | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

7. RB Dylan Laube

Ashton Jeanty is your bell cow for sure, but Mike Washington Jr. (MWJ) has had a terrific camp and is everything the Raiders hoped he would be. Heyward is a weapon in multiple ways, and Laube has kept all the momentum he established in OTAs and minicamp.

Wide Receivers (5)

Tre Tucker. | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

8. WR Tre Tucker

9. WR Jalen “Speedy” Nailor

10. WR Malik Benson (R)

Malik Benson | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

11. WR Jack Bech

12. WR Dareke Young

No position on this team had more question marks coming into camp, and that remains true at the end. Multiple young players were close, but I don’t think any of them did enough. Thornton seems destined for the IR. Young is a special-teams star who hasn’t shown up much anywhere, making an opening for Roberts. I wouldn’t be shocked if they sign more than one waiver player here or roll the dice on a closer, younger player.

Offensive Line (9)

13. C Tyler Linderbaum

14. OL (All Five Spots) Trey Zuhn III (R)

Tyler Linderbaum | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

15. T Charles Grant

16. T Kolton Miller

17. T Delmar “DJ” Glaze, “The Mule”

DJ Glaze | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

18. IOL Jackson Powers-Johnson (JPJ)

19. G Spencer Burford

20. G Caleb Rogers

Caleb Rogers | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

21. IOL Jordan Meredith

Four of the five spots had clear starters before the preseason games began. As I told you in my positional preview, the G spot is the biggest battle on the team. JPJ came into camp as the starter, but he is now splitting reps with the first-stringer, Caleb Rogers, who is making a strong push. Jordan Meredith has had some struggles, but I think he makes it today.

Tight Ends (3 )

Brock Bowers | Arnie Bazemore, On SI

22. TE Brock Bowers

23. TE Michael Mayer

24. TE Ian Thomas

No position on this roster looks as deep and solidified as tight end. Bowers is the best in the NFL, Mayer is having his best camp in his first four years, and Thomas has expanded his game from a special-teams savant and elite blocker to include some downfield receiving. Credit GM Spytek and his amazing team for also amassing some very impressive UDFA players, making the practice squad potentially promising for the future.

Specialists (3)

AJ Cole,Alex Ward | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

25. P AJ Cole

26. K Matt Gay

27. LS Alex Ward

Matt Gay | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

One area that Kubiak can sleep easy over when he gets into bed each night for his four hours of sleep is his specialists. Cole is the best in the NFL; Gay is kicking like the seasoned vet he is. The battle here is for long snapper, which turned out to be a route by Alex Ward.

Inside Linebacker (5)

Nakobe Dean | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

28. ILB Nakobe Dean

29. ILB/Weapon Quay Walker

30. ILB Cody Lindenberg

Cody Lindenberg | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

31. ILB Tommy “Freaking” Eichenberg

32. ILB/Special Teams Segun Olubi

Dean and Walker have been nothing short of sensational, and that is what you want from your high-dollar free agents. The good news is that while “The Bergs,” Tommy and Cody, are young, both have had excellent camps and demonstrated expanded skill sets, suggesting they worked their tails off this offseason. Olubi is a special-teams weapon and not a threat at ILB.

Outside Linebacker (6)

33. OLB/DE Maxx Crosby

34. OLB/DE Kwity Paye

Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

35. OLB Malcolm Koonce

36. OLB Keyron Crawford (R)

37. OLB/DE Cian Slone (R)

Cian Slone | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

38. OLB/DE Patrick Johnson

Crosby is an unblockable force, and while I love “The Condor” nickname, perhaps “Godzilla” would better suit what he is doing. Paye looks every part of what they thought he would be. Koonce has had a slow camp; Crawford has shined at times, but also got dinged up. Slone has really shined in every facet of both defense and special teams as a UDFA hidden gem, and I think he has earned a spot. Johnson hasn’t been here long, but he’s played very well.

Jeremy Chinn | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Safety (4)

39. S Jeremy Chinn

40. S Isaiah Pola-Mao (IPM)

41. S/DB Treydan Stukes (R)

Treydan Stukes | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

42. S Dalton Johnson (R)

Chinn has been the leader and executioner that DC Rob Leonard loves. IPM looks back on his old self after the franchise collapse of 2025. Stukes has flashed raw superstar talent, and Johnson has given glimpses of his impressive skills.

Cornerbacks (6)

Eric Stokes | Arnie Basemore, On SI

43. CB Taron Johnson

44. CB Decamerion Richardson OR Greedy Vance

45. CB Jermod McCoy (R)

46. CB Eric Stokes

Jermod McCoy | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

47. CB Darien Porter

48. CB Hezekiah Masses (R)

Johnson is a superstar, the best nickel in the NFL, who also plays S and LB. Stokes is playing like a Pro Bowl-caliber star, and in the battle for the third starter, I give the edge to Porter for one simple reason: he isn’t a rookie. Masses is all over him for that spot.

Richardson is playing his best football in the NFL, and while on a governor, McCoy shows glimpses when he gets opportunities. Greedy Vance has been great, and you could convince me to go with either him or Richardson. Not sure if the Raiders will be able to hide either one on the practice squad.

Las Vegas Raiders DT Adam Butler | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

Defensive Line (5)

49. DL Adam Butler

50. DJ Jonah Laulu

JONAH LAULU | DARRELL CRAIG HARRIS, ON SI

51. DL Thomas Booker IV

52. DL Tonka Hemingway

53. DL JJ Pegues

Tonka Hemingway | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders' defensive line is concerning. To make room for other players, I no longer have rookie DT Brandon Cleveland making the roster. I think the Raiders could put him on the practice squad unless another team with a draftable grade on him has an open slot.

Inside the Numbers

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

(R) Rookies: 10 ( Predicted originally eight to 12)

(WR Dont’e Thornton Predicted to IR)

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