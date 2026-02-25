Every Piece of Vital Information Raiders' Klint Kubiak Revealed at Combine

The Las Vegas Raiders took their time finding their next head coach. After solidifying Klint Kubiak as their lead man and the coaching staff he will work with, Las Vegas will have a heavy presence at the NFL Combine, as they should be extremely active in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Watch Kubiak Discuss Below

The Raiders finally have all the tools they need to sufficiently address their most pressing needs this offseason. It will likely take more than one offseason to do so, but with the draft picks and open cap space Las Vegas has, this summer should be fruitful for the Silver and Black.

At the combine, Kubiak explained that most of his time since joining the Raiders has been spent reviewing Las Vegas ' most recent season. This has allowed Kubiak to get up to speed on the talent Las Vegas currently has and where the roster needs the most help.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"That is really been something that I have been spending a lot of time on lately, going back through last year's season, watching individual players' tape. Even digging into the free agents, and all the while, now talking to the draft picks and meeting them," Kubiak said.

"Really using my days to watch the Raiders tape, and my nights to do the draft right now."

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Along with Kubiak and the new additions the Raiders are expected to make, Las Vegas knows that surrounding presumed No. 1 overall draft pick Fernando Mendoza with enough talent to be successful will be critical to their success. The Raiders have their coach; they need a quarterback.

Raiders General Manager John Spytek explained what he and the Raiders' front office are looking for in not just their quarterback of the future, but in every player they plan to add in the draft and free agency. Bringing in the right players is a significant part of Las Vegas' turnaround.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Humility, a great passion to play the game of football. It's such a hard game. Your competitive spirit has to run really high. You've got to be willing to play through a bunch of tough circumstances,” Spytek said at the NFL Combine," Spytek said.

“And to me, it always goes back to the love of the game. The guys that truly love the game of football, they love to practice, they love to prepare, they love to watch film, they love to play hurt. So, I mean those things - I'm kind of uncompromising on those things."

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) passes to Charlie Becker (80) during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

