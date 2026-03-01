Which Players Have Already Benefitted Most From New Raiders Era

The Las Vegas Raiders have gotten started with what will be a long list of changes. Below are just some of the players who have the chance to improve their value under some of the early changes Las Vegas has already announced.

DL Tyree Wilson

Klint Kubiak announced that the Raiders will switch to a 3-4 base defense in 2026. Although it may be too little, too late, the switch gives Wilson another chance to recreate himself. He has the potential to play multiple positions along the defensive line.

The switch would allow Wilson to focus more on disrupting opposing offenses from the interior of the line. This would play to the strengths he has displayed so far. Wilson would excel in a defense where he is not tasked with recording the stat but is tasked with helping make the play happen.

RB Ashton Jeanty

The Raiders are reportedly looking to add a fullback in Kubiak's offense. After a season in which he was often hit at or behind the line of scrimmage, Jeanty should benefit greatly from several changes. Most notably, the improved offensive line Las Vegas is sure to try to assemble this offseason.

The addition of a fullback behind an improved offensive line and additional pass catchers should only make it that much harder for defenses to make contact with Jeanty before he can get going, as was often the case during his rookie season.

Tonka Hemingway

The Raiders' switch to a 3-4 made the interior defensive linemen on their roster even more valuable. This is especially true for Tonka Hemingway, who flashed potential at the end of his rookie season. Another season under Leonard in a system that needs versatile down linemen benefits Hemingway.

Hemingway can play in one of the three linemen positions, making him more valuable to the team. Hemingway's frame and potential to develop long term at a position of increasing importance should lead to a significant jump in playing time for Hemingway in 2026.

WR Jack Bech

The Raiders invested a second-round pick in Bech, but like most of the Raiders' 2025 class of rookies, Bech failed to make much of an impact in 2025. However, the Raiders' bad offensive line, offensive coaching, and quarterback play undoubtedly impact Bech's development.

Bech has plenty of room for improvement, but so does the environment he walked into as a rookie. Las Vegas' roster improvements should give Bech more time to grow and operate on the field. Nearly all of the offensive improvements the Raiders have made and will make will positively impact Bech.

Bech and Dont'e Thornton should both benefit from what appears to be the Raiders' approach to the wide receiver position moving forward. Spytek explained that the Raiders will use multiple talented pass catchers in the position group. This will take pressure off Bech and Thornton as they develop.

“I think you guys saw how Klint [Kubiak] used JSN [Jaxson Smith-Njigba]. They're going to move him all over the place. We're not going to be an offense where we just stick a guy, and he's the number one guy on the outside,” Spytek said at the combine.

It is evident that the Raiders plan to build their roster from the ground up by avoiding a top-heavy roster. With 10 picks in the NFL Draft and potentially more on the way, Las Vegas will only continue to add talent this offseason and beyond.

This offseason gives the Raiders a chance to do things differently and to compensate for mistakes made last offseason and in previous offseasons by previous regimes. There is reason to believe several players on the roster could excel more under this coaching staff than under the last three.

