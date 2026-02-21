Why the Raiders' Resources Will Come in Handy This Offseason

The Las Vegas Raiders should be very busy this offseason.

Raiders' Most Glaring Needs

The Raiders have needs and resources to address those needs. However, they must not hesitate to spend money on the positions they need the most. This is especially true along the Raiders' offensive line.

Matt Bowen of ESPN believes the Las Vegas will be in the running for some of the top offensive linemen available in free agency this offseason. It is reasonable to assume so, as the Raiders have significant needs along the unit and enough money to sign multiple linemen this offseason.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; The Las Vegas Raiders shield logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

" Tyler Linderbaum can follow coach John Harbaugh to New York. Given his movement traits, he would fit the Giants' zone and gap schemes, and his 97.2% pass block win rate with the Ravens tied for second among 31 qualifying centers last season. The Giants would be landing the top offensive lineman in free agency ... but let's keep an eye on the Raiders here, as well. They could also use Linderbaum's tone-setting mentality on the interior," Bowen said.

Whether its Linderbaum or another established veteran, Las Vegas must fix its offensive line to help quarterback Fernando Mendoza, and to help fix what was the league's worst ground game last season. Head Coach Klint Kubiak knows it will be a team effort to fix the Raiders' run game.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Very excited about [Ashton Jeanty's] skill set and what he brings. I've got a lot of tape to catch up on, dude, but I saw you play a lot of snaps at Boise. Very excited about his talent. But the thing I would tell him and all his teammates is that it's not just about one guy,” Kubiak said.

“We've got to get the line on the same page, we've got to get our quarterback to get the right run checks. We've got to get our receivers to go block for him so that we can get the play action going. But as soon as our players can realize that it's a team thing, it's not an individual thing, we're going to be successful. I know we have those type of guys in our building right now."

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) stretches before the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Raiders General Manager John Spytek recently elaborated on how he plans to address what was arguably the worst offensive line in the league last season. It will be imperative for the Raiders add multiple offensive linemen this offseason. Las Vegas has big money to spend; they must do so.

"We're going to attack this entire offseason with an extremely open mind. And anybody that can help bolster that offensive line and do the job required will be considered. We have a lot of cap space; we've got some elite draft picks and maybe adding a veteran presence in there or two would be helpful but not necessarily an absolute necessity. We're not going to begin with the end in mind,” Spytek said earlier this offseason.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

