Everything Raiders' Geno Smith Said After Latest Offensive Debacle
LAS VEGAS, Nev.-- It was another Sunday full of offensive ineptitude for the Las Vegas Raiders. The Silver and Black stumbled and bumbled up and down the field on offense once again failing to muster a respectable offensive outing. The Raiders are headed for another top pick in the NFL Draft.
The Raiders' prized offseason addition of Geno Smith has not worked out, partially because of his play and partially because of other issues within Las Vegas' offense. Regardless, the Raiders are 2-9 with no answers on how to stop their losing streak.
Watch Smith Discuss Below
On how difficult it is to execute an offense with lack of protection...
Smith: "It's really on me. I got to make better plays, find a way."
On where the team goes from here...
Smith: "We just want to continue to get better each and every week, and find ways to get better as a team, get better as an offense. We have to score more points than we score."
On how surprised he is the team's record sits at 2-9…
Smith: "We just we haven't won the games that we needed to win, and we haven't played good enough to win more. As a quarterback, I put it on me."
On what's learned from battling through tough times before in his career...
Smith: "I think what I've learned is that I'm super resilient and will always be."
On what needs to happen to connect on big plays…
Smith: "Yeah, we got to hit the big plays down the field. Got to hit the guys in stride, and make those plays."
On what felt different in a day he was sacked a career high 10 times…
Smith: "I wasn't counting the plays and the sacks, so that's new information to me. I was just trying to go out there and execute, and try to get the job done."
On if there was miscommunication on two play calls in the first half…
Smith: "I'm not really sure which plays you're talking about, but we got to do better, and we got to execute better as an offense."
On how to motivate the team as the quarterback…
Smith: "Be the example. Continue to get up, continue to hold my head high, be as strong as I am, and continue to push forward."
