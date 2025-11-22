Explaining the Raiders' Handling of a Crucial Matter
The Las Vegas Raiders' most recent draft class has been a disappointment, as many of the rookies in the class have made little to no impact. Most of the rookies the Raiders draft cannot even get on the field consistently.
Method to the Madness
Entering the season, the Raiders' most significant weakness was their group of cornerbacks. Now that the season has started, it is evident the Raiders' offensive line is the team's biggest weakness. Still, Las Vegas' group of defensive backs leave much to be desired.
The Raiders drafted Darien Porter in the most recent NFL Draft, as they believe he fit the mold Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll has in mind for the cornerback position. However, Porter has barely played, similar to many of the Raiders' rookies in the most recent draft class.
Porter has barely played, even though the Raiders' defensive backfield is not very strong. This has raised questions into how the Raiders decide which players get the most playing time weekly. However, the answer may be much more simple than many may think.
Earlier this week, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham explained how he and the Raiders' coaching staff decide how much playing time each player gets on a weekly basis. It would explain why Porter has hardly seen the field on defense for the Raiders.
"Everything's a rotation, and everything's based on what we think is best for the game that week. So, all these guys, they work really, really hard, and it's a competitive room,” Graham said.
“Whether you're a rookie or a fourth year player, it's just a competitive room. And then we decide what's the best plan for the week, and then we go with that. And then in the game, we rotate guys."
Graham noted that regardless of how well the defense performs on any given Sunday, the defense is a blend of he and Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll's philosophies. Overall, the defense has been productive this season, but their most recent performance displayed a need for improvement.
"I mean, Pete's [Carroll] the head coach, and it blends together. The vision of the head coach in terms of what we're trying to do, in terms of playing with toughness, playing smart, playing disciplined football, but there's a blend,” Graham said.
“There's always going to be a blend. Every year's a blend of the different ideas and coaching staffs from different trees. I mean, that happens every year. It's nothing unique to us this year in terms of that happening. We're always looking for new ideas."
