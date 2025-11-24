Why Frustrations Continue to Mount for the Raiders' Offense
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the National Football League. They also have the worst offense in the league, or at least one of the worst. Las Vegas' offense has been a large part of the reason they are now 2-9.
Sunday's matchup against the Cleveland Browns was another example of the Raiders struggling to get going on the offensive side of the ball. Las Vegas' offense has been bad for several seasons, but this season may be the worst offense the Raiders have fielded in many years.
The Raiders struggles are discouraging for many reasons. Mainly, the Raiders' offseason was filled with investments on the offensive side of the ball that has not worked out. Las Vegas invested a draft pick and many millions into quarterback Geno Smith over the offeseason.
Las Vegas' new front office used a premium draft pick on a running back, which many do not agree with, when they selected Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick in the most recent NFL Draft. The Raiders then used two draft picks on offensive linemen and two picks on wide receivers.
None of those four draft picks have made a worthwhile impact on the Raiders' season. The boo birds were out early and often at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, as the Raiders' offense had three points and 43 rushing yards entering the fourth quarter. It was another subpar performance by the unit.
The only good news for the Raiders' offense on Sunday was that they won the time of possession battle and did not turn the ball over. They also did not score a touchdown. Las Vegas' offense has had trouble scoring touchdowns for much of this season.
Sunday was filled with more bad football by the Raiders' offense until their defense finally gave up a big touchdown late in the game that all but put the game out of reach for Las Vegas. The Raiders' season has officially spiraled out of control and there is little reason to expect it will get better.
Las Vegas is 2-9 for a reason. The injuries they suffered undoubtedly played a part but those injuries are no excuse for how the season has gone. Las Vegas' front office made a slew of changes over the offseason that should have helped avoid this kind of season from happening.
Still, the Raiders find themselves in an all too familiar position of starting to make draft plans before the start of December.
