Everything Pete Carroll Had to Say Following Raiders' MNF Loss

LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have lost four games in a row and eight of their last nine. Las Vegas has had trouble doing much of anything right on the offensive side of the ball this season. The Raiders' lack of a competent offensive line has cost them yet another season.
The Raiders are in the middle of a challenging schedule and things will not get much easier as they face a stout Cleveland Browns defense this upcoming Sunday. Pete Carroll must find a way to turn things around, or else the Raiders' losing streak will continue.
On the run-pass game being out of balance with 31 drop backs and three runs in the first half...
Coach Carroll: "It wasn't 31 drop backs. It was a bunch of play action passes, and I really wanted to see us do that. There's only one person to look at, it's me, because I was influencing the game plan. I loved the way we were chunking them, and we made big plays. I knew what was happening. Chip [Kelly] and I knew what was going on, but we were trying to stay with it and to see if we could continue to get the big plays, which we were getting.
"Then we just stalled in the red zone, and unfortunately, the second drive I think it was, maybe it was the first drive, we got sacked a couple times right off back-to-back. It kind of got us out of whack a little bit, but I don't really care about pleasing people with our run-pass mix. I'm trying to move the football.
We wanted to get the ball to Brock [Bowers] a bunch and see what he could do, and other guys, and that kind of worked out. But when you come back to it, we were supposed to be ahead with that approach. Then we're supposed to come back, run the football in the second half and then later in the second quarter, but our inability to get in the zone and to stop them, it didn't work out that way. I'm totally responsible for how that happened."
On why he started Will Putnam at center and Jordan Meredith at right guard…
Coach Carroll: "The competition during the time this week, and what's been happening last two weeks. We've been looking at it. We tried combinations, we looked at all of it and felt like that was the best way we could go. Jordan [Meredith] had a really solid season at guard last year, and he felt really comfortable moving. We tried Caleb [Rogers]. You guys were following that, and we looked at some different combinations, and this was the best way we thought could do it."
On if Will Putnam's and Jordan Meredith's positions are permanent...
Coach Carroll: "We're one day at a time right now on those kinds of choices. We'll come back tomorrow, see the film, see what happened, and look at our options."
