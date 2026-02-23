Ex-Raiders GM Tom Telesco Weighs In on Fernando Mendoza, First Overall Pick

The Las Vegas Raiders have the first overall pick in this year's draft. The Raiders are looking at their options on what they can potentially do with that pick. Many expect the Raiders to take quarterback Fernando Mendoza out of Indiana University with the first overall pick.

But there are some that are saying that the Raiders should trade the first overall pick and gain great draft capital. They are saying that because of the holes in the Raiders have on their roster.

The Raiders indeed have massive holes on their roster, both on offense and defense. It is also true that the Raiders' biggest need is at the quarterback position.

That position is the most important in the National Football League. As for the 2026 NFL Draft, it is a draft that does not feature more than one potential top quarterback, as we have seen over the last few seasons. Mendoza is at the top of the list on draft boards and as a prospect. After that, the quarterback list is thin in this draft.

Dec 13, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza poses for photos with the Heisman trophy during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis after winning the award. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Former Raiders general manager Tom Telesco recently was asked about what the Raiders should do with the first overall pick, and here is what he had to say about his former team in the upcoming draft.

Former Raiders General Manager on Drafting a Quarterback

"There is no guarantee next year. You do not know where you are drafting. You do not know which quarterbacks are going to be available," said former Raiders general manager Tom Telesco to Pete Schrager. "Last year at this time, we thought it was going to be a really good quarterback class, and it did not turn out to be quite like that. You just never know. People who say, I know where the draft will be in 2027 and 2028, no one truly knows. We barely know about this draft and who will plan it out."

Feb 27, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco during the NFL Scouting Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"If I am there, you cannot offer me enough. Like, I am taking [Fernando] Mendoza, fully knowing we need a lot of other help around him, that we are going to have to build on the fly. They got plenty of cap space this year. I think they have a good amount of draft picks ... And you start using your resources the best you can to put around Mendoza. Get them there, and away you go."

The Raiders will have offers coming in as we get closer to the draft in April, but it is hard to see them trade their first overall pick.

Las Vegas Raiders GM Tom Telesco, and owner Mark Davis | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Las Vegas Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Tom Telesco's comments.