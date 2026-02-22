Offensive Run Coordinator Added to Raiders Coaching Staff

The Las Vegas Raiders struggled to get the ball rolling in the run game last season. The Raiders did not have a good run game, and they did not put running back Ashton Jeanty in the best position to be successful last season. Raiders' new head coach Klint Kubiak will look to fix that next season and do it with the Raiders' new offensive run coordinator Mario Jeberaeel.

New Addition

"Mario Jeberaeel has been named offensive run game coordinator of the Las Vegas Raiders, the club announced Sunday."

Jeberaeel enters his sixth season coaching in the NFL and joins the Raiders after two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He spent the 2025 season as a defensive assistant for a unit that ranked as the league’s No. 1 run defense, allowing just 85.6 rush yards per game. The Jaguars finished with the most passes defensed (107) and second-most interceptions (22) in the NFL last season.

In 2024, he served as an assistant outside linebackers coach. Under Jeberaeel's guidance, DE Travon Walker set career highs in tackles (61), tackles for loss (13), sacks (10.5) and forced fumbles (two). Walker's 10.5 sacks were tied-eighth in the AFC in 2024. DE Josh Hines-Allen registered 8.0 sacks, making the Jaguars one of five teams in the AFC to have two players with 8.0-plus sacks.

Jeberaeel came to Jacksonville after three years with the Atlanta Falcons. In 2023, he served as the Falcons' special projects (defense) coach. In 2022, he was the assistant offensive line coach after serving as a diversity coaching intern/offensive line coach in 2021.

In 2023, the Falcons' defense ranked third in third-down conversions, fourth in red zone efficiency and 11th in yards per game. Atlanta's defense also tied for the second-most forced fumbles in the NFL (18) and produced 42.0 sacks. In 2022, Jeberaeel assisted with an offensive line that produced the third-ranked rushing attack in the NFL (159.9 yards per game) and the second-most rushing yards in franchise history (2,718). G Chris Lindstrom was named Second-Team All-Pro.

From 2018-20, Jeberaeel served as the offensive line coach at Abilene Christian University. In his first season as offensive line coach, the Wildcats led the Southland conference in fewest sacks allowed, while T Dakota Laws and C Bill Weber each received Second-Team All-Conference honors. In 2019, Jeberaeel assisted with the offensive line of the Green Bay Packers as part of the Bill Walsh Minority Internship during phase two and phase three of OTAs.

Prior to his time at Kansas, he spent two seasons (2013-14) at the University of Arkansas-Monticello, where he served as the offensive line, tight ends and fullbacks coach, as well as the recruiting and strength coordinator. He also spent three seasons at Nicholls State University from 2010-12, starting as an offensive graduate assistant and assistant offensive line coach before being promoted to offensive line coach in his final season in 2012.

