Why the Raiders Are Clearly on the Right Track

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to combine for one half of arguably the best player and team pairing of the upcoming NFL Draft. Las Vegas has desperately needed a quarterback for many years. They have the No. 1 overall pick in the draft and a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback waiting in the wings.

Mendoza Hype Train Continues to Grow

Mendoza should fix what is unquestionably the Raiders ' single-most pressing issue at the moment. The talented quarterback does many things well that will be required of him at the next level. By essentially all accounts, Mendoza is just what the Raiders need right now.

Las Vegas will need to add much more talent around Mendoza for him to be successful during his rookie season. However, NFL Draft expert, Mel Kiper believes Mendoza is clearly the best overall player in the draft.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) passes to Charlie Becker (80) during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"He did everything that you needed to do to solidify that (No. 1) spot," Kiper Jr. said. "It's all about Fernando Mendoza and Klint Kubiak and the Raiders. Lucky, fortunate to have that first pick and have a quarterback that's worthy of being that high a pick and being a franchise quarterback like we're expecting Fernando Mendoza to be," Kiper said on the Rich Eisen Show.

"For Raider Nation, be happy. In the AFC, particularly in that division, ... to get a guy like this for Klint Kubiak, you struck gold here. This kid is an outstanding, outstanding prospect. Teams picking first usually aren't ready to win right away, anyway. That's why they're picking first," Kiper Jr. stated.

New Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak spoke about the process he and the Raiders' front office will follow during the draft. Still, regardless of the Raiders' process, Mendoza is all but sure to land in Las Vegas.

“I think just the resources that the Raiders have, this building, obviously having cap space, having the first pick. Those all go into the decision, and as far as who the first pick is going to be, we've got a lot of tape to watch before we determine who that's going to be, but I'm excited to get into that process,” Kubiak said.

“What an opportunity to get to go study this draft and we'll come to that conclusion here soon enough. There's a lot of work to be done before then, but it's an opportunity to make the make the roster better. And not only do you have the first overall pick, but you're picking early in all the other rounds too. So, looking forward to attacking that process with John [Spytek], our scouting department and the coaches working really closely together.”

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

