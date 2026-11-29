CLEVELAND, Ohio—The Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) are set to face the Cleveland Browns (6-4) tomorrow on Sunday Night Football next to Lake Erie.

We already told you the brutal news they got ahead of this game, but late this afternoon, they made multiple roster moves, including an absolute shocker.

What’s Up

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

DE Patrick Johnson was activated from the reserved/injured list to the 53-man roster. Additionally, they signed TE Carter Runyon and DT Chris Williams from the practice squad. They also elevated DT Brandon Cleveland and DE Anthony Goodlow from the practice squad to the active roster.

If you are unsure how they differ, I can explain.

When a GM, such as the Raiders' John Spytek, elevates a player from the practice squad, it's a temporary, single-game promotion that doesn't require cutting anyone from the 53-man roster, as the player automatically reverts to the practice squad after the game.

That is allowed under the CBA up to three times per season.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

In contrast, signing a player to the 53-man roster is a permanent transaction that requires an open roster spot, gives the player a full active-roster salary, and forces the team to expose them to waivers if they want to send them back to the practice squad later.

They Weren’t Done

Often injured, IOL Jackson Powers-Johnson (JPJ) and DT Tim Keenan have been placed on the reserved/injured list. Both men will be out for at least four games, with only six remaining, should the Raiders not make the NFL Playoffs.

The Shocking News

Cody White | Darrell Craig Harris

The Raiders waived WR Cody White to make these moves.

Why is that a shocker? White, strictly by the numbers, is one of the most impactful wide receivers on a team that doesn’t have much production from an anemic WR. Especially when you look at snaps and how they correlate.

Spytek signed WR Jalen Nailor to a three-year, $36 million free-agent deal in the offseason. Nailor has played in 10 of the Raiders' 11 games. He has been targeted 37 times, caught 16, and scored one touchdown. He is averaging 8.6 yards per catch. He has played 406 offensive snaps this year. He has not played at all on special teams.

Dont'e Thornton | Darrell Craig Harris

Dont’e Thornton Jr. (DTJ) is a struggling WR. Selected on day three of the 2025 NFL Draft in the fourth round, DTJ is on the active 53-man roster, though he hasn't appeared in one game this season. DTJ started the year on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, and since being activated on October 27, he's been listed as inactive on game days due to a back injury and the coach's decisions.

Tre Tucker has also played in all 11 games. He has made 36 catches on 69 targets for 588 yards and four touchdowns. He is averaging 16.3 yards per catch. He has played on 502 offensive snaps and one special teams snap.

White has played in 11 games and has made nine catches on 20 targets, with three touchdowns. He has garnered 134 yards with a stunning 14.9 yards per catch. He has played 173 offensive snaps and 76 special team snaps.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

White was also a significant contributor to kickoff and punt coverage units. White recorded five combined special teams tackles, including three in the Week 1 opener against Miami.

White earned a game ball in the win against the Miami Dolphins. He earned it when, late in the third quarter, right after the Raiders took a 14-point lead, he made a touchdown-saving tackle on Dolphins kick returner Jaylen Wright. Kubiak awarded White the game ball for his hustle, even though he had just joined the practice squad days before the opener.

All of those numbers are courtesy of Pro Football Reference.

Cody White | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

What It All Means

Based on production, White and Tucker are the only Raiders receivers who have made elite contested catches. By the numbers, keeping DTJ and allowing White to go is, at best, questionable. Spytek and the Raiders can’t let Nailor go, simply because of the contract they gave him.

Keeping DTJ appears to be simply not wanting to give up on a player they invested in and selected in Spytek’s first draft, but who has been incredibly ineffective up to this point in his career.

On a team that needs playmakers, when you look at averages, snaps, touchdowns, yards per catch, and impact on special teams, this move is a complete head-scratcher, unless the Raiders have decided that White is not part of their long-term plans.

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