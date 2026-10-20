Raiders’ Latest Roster Moves Reveal Spytek’s Bigger Plan

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) are ready to host the snake-bit Los Angeles Rams (2-4), and they have a strong chance to do something no one expected on Sunday.

Over the last three games, the Raiders beat themselves rather than getting beat in two home games against Super Bowl favorites Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs.

John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Two weeks ago, they lost in Boston to the reigning AFC Super Bowl representative, the New England Patriots. A gauntlet for sure, but with the Rams limping into Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, the preseason frontrunner to win the Super Bowl later this year, an upset is not a pipe dream; it is a true reality.

Four highly paid former free agents significantly hurt the Raiders' bid to upset the Bills on Sunday.

GM John Spytek

The Silver and Black’s General Manager, John Spytek, isn’t afraid and doesn’t lead that way when allowed to lead.

You could best describe him as a calculated risk-taker who combines aggressive roster building with a process-driven approach. In an NFL world filled with cowards more afraid of getting fired, he is far from it.

Having learned what to do, and not do, under various front offices, he focuses on assertive move-making in free agency and precise collaboration in the draft to secure key talent. His attention to detail is respected league-wide.

John Spytek, Mark Davis | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

I first learned of him in 2004, 22 years ago, when he quickly earned the nickname “The Whiz kid” from the Detroit brain trust for his analytical, thorough, detailed style.

With the Raiders overachieving and the NFL Trade deadline looming, he won’t sit still.

Today’s Move

With the offensive line struggling, Spytek moved quickly today, adding two offensive tackles to the practice squad while removing two.

Spytek added OTs Amari Kight and Darian Kinnard and removed TE Chris Myarick and OL Evan Neal.

Spytek has shown a penchant for moving players up the roster, and while the Raiders currently have four tackles on the 53-man roster, these two additions could be called upon at any moment if injuries occur; more importantly, they get the terrific coaching of OL legend Rick Dennison.

Fernando Mendoza with John Spytek, Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

What This Means

Simply put, Spytek is constantly looking to upgrade the roster. After lAfter letting another offensive lineman go who he didn’t see as part of the long-term plan, and with TE Carter Runyon getting healthy, he wasted no time moving.

Say what you want about Spytek, but he isn’t lazy, and he does a terrific job of staying ahead of the wave.

John Spytek, Owner, Mark Davis | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

If he weren’t from the Midwest like me, I would bet he was a surfer.

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