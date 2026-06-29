EXCLUSIVE: Tom Flores Breaks Down Raiders' Future Under Kubiak, Mendoza

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders' 2026 offseason can only be praised, even by their harshest critics, if it is fair, and just 28 days from the start of NFL Training Camp, it only looks to improve.

The Future

Once the Raiders selected the reigning National Champion and Heisman Trophy-winning QB Fernando Mendoza, the excitement skyrocketed, as they turned the page from over two decades of mediocrity and the collapse of 2025.

Tom Flores was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Sunday, August 8, 2021. Flores was presented by Raiders owner Mark Davis. Enshrinement2021 9225 | Scott Heckel/ Canton Repository / USA TODAY NETWORK

The youngster from Miami via Berkeley and Bloomington had stood the nation on its side as he captivated the country with his endearing innocence and toughness forged in steel to lead and win football games.

He was the only choice, with multiple NFL Executives ranking him the top QB prospect in the last four drafts.

The Call to Greatness

Mendoza easily won the malnourished Raider Nation's heart, desperate for a winner, but not with a touchdown pass; he hasn’t played yet. But for a franchise directly linked with the Hispanic community, this rookie sensation shared the respect he had for it and what it meant to join the organization as a Hispanic American on his first day in Henderson.

“The history of the Raiders, especially the Hispanic history, is like no other. I believe it's probably the most Hispanic fan base, and legends like Mr. [Jim] Plunkett, like Mr. [Tom] Flores. I mean, all those legendary Hispanic idols and cornerstones of the franchise. It means a lot as a Cuban American to come to this franchise and help try to carry the torch. But again, I got to prove it, and I'm really looking forward to connecting with the Hispanic community here."

Sep 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angels Raiders former coach Tom Flores speaks during a halftime ceremony to honor his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mendoza will even wear Flores' legendary No. 15 jersey as a Raider; the young man gets the connection. The Raiders' new identity will be predicated on their old identity.

The Legend Speaks

I first spoke to Tom Flores in 2020 and interviewed Flores back in 2021. He told me then about what being a Raider is and what the weight of representing that logo meant, and no one I have heard has ever said it better.

Tom Flores was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Sunday, August 8, 2021. Flores was presented by Raiders owner Mark Davis. Enshrinement2021 9237 | Scott Heckel/ Canton Repository / USA TODAY NETWORK

"To be a Raider is to be part of a family, a close family, where the ties are strong and deep," Flores explained. "What you're responsible for is representing a nation."

A Legacy Defined

​Flores was the very first Hispanic starting quarterback in professional football and the very first minority head coach to win a Super Bowl.

Aug 2, 2014; Canton, OH, USA; Los Angeles Raiders former coach Tom Flores at the 2014 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement at Fawcett Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

​​Flores is so deeply woven into the fabric of the Raiders franchise (spanning its eras in Oakland and Los Angeles), and his resume stands out across the pantheon of Silver and Black greatness.

​The Heart of a Trailblazer and Champion

He was under center handling the very first snap in franchise history during the inaugural 1960 game. He won three Super Bowl rings across his Raiders career—four in total, obtaining one as a player with Kansas City, one as a Raiders assistant under John Madden, and two as the Raiders head coach (Super Bowls XV and XVIII).

Oct 1, 1989; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Seattle Seahawks head coach Tom Flores greets his former boss and Los Angeles Raiders owner Al Davis prior to their game at the Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

​Most in the NFL consider his 1980 coaching job the greatest in NFL history, as he led the Silver and Black to become the first-ever Wild Card team to win a Super Bowl. Additionally, he remains the only head coach to win a Lombardi Trophy for the same franchise in two different cities (Oakland and Los Angeles).

​This is only the surface of what the Hall of Fame icon has done, and his full resume details why he is considered among the Mount Rushmore of Raider greats, second only to perhaps Al Davis.

Flores Has Advice for Kubiak

I specifically asked Coach Flores about Klint Kubiak, the first-year head coach, who is as promising as his protégé, rookie QB Fernando Mendoza.

Flores doesn’t just speak football; he loves it and was quick to lend some sage advice to the Raiders' new head man.

“Don’t overload his [Mendoza’s] plate, don’t give him more than he can handle. It is going to be hard as a coach knowing what he can do, and what you want to do, but he might not be there yet. He has to learn the game, and you can’t rush it. It won’t be easy, but knowing when to back off, and let him grow.”

Jan 5, 1986; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Raiders head coach Tom Flores on the sidelines during the AFC Divisional playoff game against the New England Patriots. The Patriots beat the Raiders 27-20. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

Hispanic and Human Connection

Known for his intimidating scowl that scared grown men as a coach, Flores is very warm and kind. He is also incredibly smart, and when I asked him about the strong connection between him and Mendoza because of the Hispanic connection, his answer was a little surprising, and it shouldn’t have been.

“What really makes me feel warm and fuzzy and all the above is when he stands up and sits down and responds with an answer that had depth. It isn’t just his heritage, he is smart, he responds to questions with some meaning. He isn’t just Hispanic, there is depth to him as a person.”

Sep 14, 1986; Washington, DC, USA; FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Raiders head coach Tom Flores on the sideline against the Washington Redskins at RFK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-Imagn Images | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

Flores elaborated, adding, “I would never pound my own drum, and I never have, and nowadays that type of character is so hard to find and not do, and nowadays they are literally throwing the money around, and I always gave credit to the other guy, and that is the Raider way of doing things. He answers intelligently, credits other people, and uses his head. That makes me proud, the young man he is, what makes me proud.”

Mendoza the Person

I asked the coach about Mendoza, the person. He had just raved about his character, and the legend broke down what he sees in him that gives him confidence about his ability to lead a locker room.

“Being a Raider is a matter of loyalty, and when he got here, because he was new, I was impressed when he didn’t try to change his personality, and is fun to be around. He needs to not change to what others want him to be, it is his life. I like that he understands loyalty, and I like that he has fun doing that. That doesn’t need to change.”

Jan 22, 1984; Tampa, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Raiders head coach Tom Flores on the sideline against the Washington Redskins during Super Bowl XVIII at Tampa Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Redskins 38-9. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-Imagn Images | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

What Stands Out on the Field?

While Flores appropriately spent so much time talking about Mendoza the young man, I asked him what stood out on the field that made him confident the new Silver and Black franchise QB could lead this team back to greatness, and the legend didn’t even hesitate to offer a specific answer.

“Big players in big games make big plays. The difference between a good player and an average player is that ability to make the big plays, and great players can do it for a long time. The great players make smart decisions. He does it over and over. I said earlier he was smart off it [the field] and that shows on it.”

Flores broke it down to one play.

Jan 22, 1984; Tampa, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle (left) and Los Angeles Raiders head coach Tom Flores (right) talk on the field prior to Super Bowl XVIII against the Washington Redskins at Tampa Stadium. The Raiders would defeat the Redskins 38-9. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-Imagn Images | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

"In the big game [National Championship] on fourth down, coach [Curt Cignetti] made a gutsy call." It was a fourth down with five yards to go from the Miami Hurricanes' 12-yard line, in Miami, with 9:18 to go in the fourth quarter.

“Everyone was talking about the run, but how about credit that great coach for the call, but the confidence that he [Mendoza] could do it. What I saw was not what others talked about. Watch as he was going across the [goal] line, he had two hands on the ball.”

He then made his point crystal clear.

Jan 22, 1984; Tampa, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Raiders head coach Tom Flores on the sidelines against the Washington Redskins during Super Bowl XVIII at Tampa Stadium. The Raiders defeated Redskins 38-9. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY NETWORK | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

“He protected the football, he does that regularly. That is why his coach could make that call, and why he could be trusted to make the play. It is why I trust him. It’s not just about touchdowns, it is about protecting the football.”

For the record, Mendoza had 55 touchdown passes and six interceptions. He lost zero fumbles.

Advice for Mendoza

So, is there any advice Flores would have for the Raiders' new franchise QB, as a former QB and coach? You bet there was.

Sep 19, 1982; Atlanta, GA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Raiders head coach Tom Flores on the sideline against the Atlanta Falcons at Fulton County Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-Imagn Images | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

“You got a great young coach [Kubiak} and do what they ask and don’t overdue it because the players will want you to. This is pro football, you aren’t going to make it all fast. Do what you are asked to do, and don’t try to do more.”

Flores then expressed some off-the-field advice that was Germaine. “Don’t let others try to take advantage of your youth. Keep your friend group small, and protect yourself. Trust those you trusted before people started throwing money at you, and stay in love with the game. Listen.”

1982; Unknown location, USA; FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Raiders head coach Tom Flores talks with quarterback Jim Plunkett (16) on the sideline during the 1982 season. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Network | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

Flores Endorsement

The odds are against Mendoza being successful, not for any other reason than the NFL is difficult, and being a first-round pick, let alone the first overall, comes with immense pressure.

But the man many consider one of the great figures, not just in Raiders history, but in NFL history, believes in him. That's the case for many reasons, and that confidence and trust suggest to the most salient football fan that they should as well.

Check Out Our Exclusive Interview With Flores