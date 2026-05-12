How the Raiders’ Old Identity Is Finally Back

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders are on the hunt, and the once victims of circumstance and bad luck are no longer taking what is given to them; they are on the take, and it is becoming clear.

Predators

When Al Davis led the Silver and Black through the glory years of success, the Raiders were fond of being on the attack.

Jan 22, 1984; Tampa, FL, USA: FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Raiders owner Al Davis prior to the start of Super Bowl XVIII against the Washington Redskins at Tampa Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Redskins 38-9. Mandatory Credit: MPS-Imagn Images | MPS-Imagn Images

The iconic owner said it best, “We don’t take what the defense gives us, we take what we want.”

In Phoenix for the NFL Owners’ meeting earlier this year, an NFL executive described the Klint Kubiak system as “predatory.”

When I asked for clarification, the gentleman, of whom I share an affinity for hunting, said, “It is like a wolf. They patrol around your camp, like a grizzly looking for a weakness. Klint’s system will find the weakness, different each week from team to team, and expose it.”

Las Vegas Raiders Kint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

He added, “He might not have all the weapons at first, but Johnny [Spytek] will get them for him, and they [Raiders] will be dangerous again soon.”

That predator mentality is what Al Davis built this franchise on, and it is exactly what the legendary fans have been clamoring for and what will bring it back.

"Spyteking"

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

GM John Spytek pulled back the curtain earlier this offseason to let the fans in on what he looks for when adding people to this organization.

While he didn’t read the definition of a predator from a Webster’s Dictionary, in football terms, he did.

"Humility, a great passion to play the game of football. It's such a hard game. Your competitive spirit has to run really high. You've got to be willing to play through a bunch of tough circumstances. And to me, it always goes back to the love of the game. The guys that truly love the game of football, they love to practice, they love to prepare, they love to watch film, they love to play hurt. So, I mean those things - I'm kind of uncompromising on those things."

GMJohn Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders GM, like the coach he hired, is constantly on the hunt.

Spyteking is the art of constant evaluation, improvement, and relentless dedication to getting better. It is the new way of describing the Raiders' obsession with greatness.

The Raiders are over two months away from the start of training camp, and I believe there are players who will make the original 53-man roster who aren’t on it as of now.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

This constant commitment to upgrading, improving, and enhancing is shaping the 2026 rebuild and laying the foundation for years of sustained success.

The Las Vegas Raiders' name and logo are legendary, but remember: under the patch, they reflect a predatory mindset.

Or as Raider Nation likes to describe themselves from that iconic anthem:t “The Autumn Wind is a Raider, pillaging just for fun. He'll knock you 'round and upside down, And laugh when he's conquered and won."

Las Vegas Raiders QB Kirk Cousins | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Sounds a lot like a predator to me.

It has been over two decades since the predatory Raiders earned that moniker. They aren’t “back” to what they were, but at least now they are on track.