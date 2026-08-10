Biggest Overreaction Raiders Fans Should Avoid After Week 1 of Training Camp

The Las Vegas Raiders have made strides in one area or another every day of training camp. As camp comes to an end, more progress is expected. Las Vegas is days away from its first preseason game of the year. First, they look to end training camp on a high note.

Cousins, Raiders Continue To Build

Among other things, Las Vegas has used training camp to lay the foundation of Klint Kubiak's offense. Much of training camp has centered on Las Vegas establishing timing among its quarterbacks, offensive line, and pass catchers, as Kubiak implements a new offense.

The Raiders appear to be an improved team, but the offense is still a work in progress. As they round out training camp, Las Vegas has plenty of room for improvement, in addition to the improvements they have already made. Training camp has confirmed the Raiders' strengths and weaknesses.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Biggest Overreaction To Avoid

There has been no shortage of noteworthy happenings at training camp, as the Raiders are featuring a largely new team. Yet, with the No. 1 pick gradually developing, there has already been much made about his most recent practice, where Fernando Mendoza practiced with the starters.

Las Vegas' coaching staff also lined Mendoza up against the Raiders' starting defense, getting him the most quality practice time he has had so far. Overall, the rookie performed admirably. Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan shared his thoughts on the Raiders' group of quarterbacks.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza (15) and Kirk Cousins (8) throw the ball as assistant head coach Mike McCoy (left) watches during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It's a great blend and it's a joy coming to work every day because all three of those guys, all four of them, I should say. No disrespect to Jacob Clark, our undrafted free agent, he's been right in Fernando's hip pocket, helping him study, staying with him afterwards to go through walk-thrus, his plays, walk through the scripts,” Sullivan said following training camp.

“He's a tremendous young man. And of course you've got Kirk, who is a pro, who's been there, done that, but still has an open mind, a white belt mentality, so to speak, where he's willing to do whatever's necessary to improve and grow. And Aidan [O'Connell], I can't say enough good things about him. He's so smart."

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“And the thing is – I think one of the quarterbacks may have said this – they're not competing against each other; they're competing with each other. And there's definitely a lot of collaboration, a lot of good discussion. Good QB room is a noisy QB room because they're all giving each other feedback and bringing up points to discuss, and we certainly have that in that room."

The biggest overreaction to avoid at the moment is regarding Mendoza's development and his chances at starting Week 1. Mendoza's time will come, but Cousins will start the season. Mendoza's practice on Saturday showed what he has the potential to do with further development.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76), quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mendoza still has a ways to go, and he could start much sooner than many may believe at the moment. However, that time will not be in Week 1, unless something unforeseen happens. Not only has Mendoza shown room for improvement, but Cousins has also shown an understanding of the offense.

Cousins' experience with Kubiak and his understanding of the offense, even in the early stages, make him the unquestioned starter for Week 1. Mendoza is progressing and has shown a quick ability to learn during camp. He will continue to do so when he has his opportunities in the season.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders are taking the right approach with Mendoza, removing all pressure for him to succeed immediately as a rookie. There has not been a timetable released for when he will start, but he can still get playing time in a reserve role, which could come well before he starts a game.

Mendoza is on the right track, and so are the Raiders. They should continue doing what they are doing, as long as Cousins' health and performance hold up during the regular season. There is no rush with Mendoza. The rookie's time will come soon enough.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) takes the snap during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saturday was confirmation that whenever that time comes, it will have been worth the wait.