Expert Details Why Raider Nation Should Be Over the Moon About No. 1 Pick

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Las Vegas Raiders are on the clock in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Las Vegas holds the No. 1 overall selection, and the worst-kept secret is the fact that the pick will be Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza . Raider Nation hopes the Heisman Trophy winner and undefeated national champion is the answer to their years of QB struggles.

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) rushes into the end zone for a touchdown against Miami during the College Football Playoff national championship game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Jan. 19, 2026. | Grace Hollars / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mendoza is far and away the best quarterback in the class, and that was even before Oregon’s Dante Moore announced his decision to return to school. Had he declared, there could have been a debate, but he will be back in Eugene next season.

As he has for nearly 50 years, draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. has done a deep dive on Mendoza’s game and how he might translate to the next level. He offered a glimpse to Raider Nation on ‘The Rich Eisen Show.’

Mel Kiper Jr. speaks on Fernando Mendoza, Raiders

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) smiles as he celebrates after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Now, it’s all about Fernando Mendoza and Klint Kubiak and the Raiders,” Kiper said. “They’re lucky, fortunate to have that first pick, and to have a quarterback that’s worthy of being that high a pick, and being a franchise quarterback like we’re expecting Fernando Mendoza to be.”

Kiper gave a scouting breakdown of what Mendoza does well.

“He cut down on his sacks dramatically from Cal this year at Indiana; he got the ball to all those receivers accurately, in clutch situations,” said Kiper. “The decision-making late in a play that he made on a consistent basis was remarkable. Not turning it over. Being able to beat a defense with his legs as he did in the championship game. When he needed to run, he could.”

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza throws a pass as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kiper also offered some advice for Raiders fans, and it’s advice they’ll take into consideration.

“He was going to go to Yale,” he said. “He’s incredibly intelligent. So passionate, so energetic. For the Raiders and Raider Nation, be happy.”

Mendoza has long been expected to join the Silver and Black, and his name will be called first overall when April rolls around. He and head coach Klint Kubiak form a promising HC-GM duo that the fanbase should be excited about.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Geno Smith was not the answer the team expected when they traded for him last offseason, but there were extraneous circumstances that prevented him from succeeding. The Raiders must put a competitive team around Mendoza to allow him to thrive.

Mendoza speaks to the media on Friday morning, and we will be there to bring you everything he says.

