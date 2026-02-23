One Insider's Outlook of Raiders' Future QB Fernando Mendoza

With the NFL Scouting Combine happening this week, all the teams will get to see the talent that is coming out of college and will be selecting in this year's 2026 NFL Draft. Here is where teams get their scouting reports together and find players that are already on their radars and ones that will catch their eyes.

One position that is getting talked about a lot is the quarterback, but not in the way it has been over the last few draft classes.

This year's draft class is not as deep as the ones we have seen over the years. NFL experts only see one quarterback who is a real first-round pick.

That is Indiana University quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Mendoza is the favorite to be picked by the Las Vegas Raiders at the top of the draft board with the first overall pick.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Outlook for Mendoza

"Fernando Mendoza’s a worthy No. 1 pick, but not the kind that would be the first pick in any draft. Indiana’s Heisman-winning, national championship-capturing star isn’t Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes, and that’s what holds some folks back on anointing him the kind of slam-dunk top pick Andrew Luck was in 2012, or Trevor Lawrence was in ’21," said Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. "But, yes, there is a lot to like in the 22-year-old."

“Physically and mentally tough, that’s the first thing you notice—he hangs in there and doesn’t get rattled,” Jeremiah said. “He has poise to go along with that. He’s got quick hands. You’ll see with that, with all the RPO stuff they do. Obviously, the size, 6'4", 225, was from the spring. So that’s all good. And then the challenge that you get into is that there are so many RPOs that you have to find the other stuff."

Oct 25, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs the ball during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

"With that in mind, Jeremiah said that if you grouped the past five draft classes, from 2022 to ’26, Mendoza’s grade coming out of school versus the other would put him fourth of 12 first-round guys, behind only ’24 prospects Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye. McShay, in that group, had him fifth, behind the three from ’24 and Cam Ward."

“If I’m the Raiders, I take him at No. 1, and I truly believe they will take him at No. 1,” McShay said. “I think you only get so many opportunities this high up. I think he’s a quarterback who is absolutely deserving, and he’s got a chance to be a good starter in the NFL. I really do."

Oct 18, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws a pass during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

