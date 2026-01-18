Raiders Face Massive Decision with Tyree Wilson

The Las Vegas Raiders are evaluating every player on the roster now that the season has come to an end.

Las Vegas has missed the playoffs for the last four seasons, and General Manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady will be hard at work rebuilding this organization so it can be competitive in a tough AFC West.

Some of the most challenging tasks in that rebuild involve how the team evaluates young talent and makes tough decisions about their futures. One player who faces a pivotal season in the Silver and Black is defensive end Tyree Wilson .

Let’s break down Wilson’s third season as a pro and see where the Raiders go from here.

Tyree Wilson's Raiders future

The former No. 7 overall pick had a career season in some statistical categories in 2025, totaling a personal-best 35 tackles, eight for loss, six quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, a pass defended, and four sacks.

According to Pro Football Focus, Wilson generated 35 total pressures, two shy of the 37 he generated last season. However, he still struggles with finishing plays, totalling a career-high 10 missed tackles this season.

Wilson has not developed into the steady presence across from Maxx Crosby that the team hoped he would become when they took him in the top 10 three years ago, even if he has shown marginal improvement over his young career.

The Raiders envisioned him as a big, physical presence who would improve as a pass-rusher over the years, while Crosby continued to dominate opposing tackles. That has not materialized, even if Wilson is a much better player now than he was three years ago.

Las Vegas has until May 1 to decide whether to pick up Wilson’s fifth-year option and keep him around for another year, essentially delaying his free agency and getting another season of team control.

Wilson now enters the fourth year of his rookie contract, and the team hopes to see a major leap from him. He will be auditioning for the new head coach and Spytek, as the latter did not draft him, so he has no ties to him.

It may require a big season from Wilson to earn another contract with the Raiders, as he has not lived up to the top-10 draft pick billing thus far. If the team decides not to pick up his option and let him hit free agency after the 2026-2027 season, there is a chance he doesn’t return.

The Raiders have some time to decide on Wilson’s option, and that decision will determine how big a season he must have to remain with the Silver and Black beyond 2026.

