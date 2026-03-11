Where the Raiders' Must Go After Failed Maxx Crosby Trade
What a last 48 hours it has been for the Las Vegas Raiders. After kicking off the first day of free agency with solid, respectable roster moves, the Raiders were greeted with the downright shocking news that their agreed-upon trade of Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens would not go through.
Where Things Stand
The Raiders are back to the drawing board in terms of finding a landing spot for Crosby and more importantly, a team that will give them similar compensation to the Ravens. Las Vegas' primary concern is getting draft capital in return for Crosby, regardless of who gives it to them.
Where the Raiders Go from Here
Las Vegas could strike a deal with the Dallas Cowboys, according to league insider Tom Pelissero. Still, the news of the trade not going through was just as big of news as the trade was. Las Vegas must keep moving forward.
League insider Diana Russini gave further information on the failed physical that doomed Crosby's chances of going to the Baltimore Ravens and competing for a championship. It appears the Raiders' front office's decision to shut down Crosby early this season was the right one.
"After Maxx Crosby underwent testing today at the Ravens’ facility, Baltimore made the decision as an organization that it could not move forward with the deal based on the results of the medical," Russini said.
"Crosby will remain a Raider for now as other teams can weigh any potential risk that comes with trading for him."
Reaction
On the surface, it's a failed physical; it is what it is. The Raiders still have a chance to trade Crosby to another team. However, it remains to be seen what kind of compensation they will be able to get for him, especially if the Ravens' health concerns about Crosby are legitimate.
Other teams would likely use that against the Raiders in trade negotiations and get the price down from two first-round picks to potentially significantly less. That is the main concern for the Raiders right now. They must not be deterred.
The Raiders made their first moves in free agency under the belief that they had the No. 14 pick in this year's draft and additional first-round pick in next year's draft. They also made those decisions under the belief they had about $30 extra million than they actually do this offseason.
Time will tell exactly where the Raiders go from here. However, this is undoubtedly a blow to the big run the Raiders have been on to start free agency. Still, the worst that can happen is that the Raiders have Crosby for another season, which is not a bad thing.
The Raiders must stick with the plan they have in place this offseason. The Raiders, Crosby saga is far from over.
