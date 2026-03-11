Where the Raiders' Must Go After Failed Maxx Crosby Trade

What a last 48 hours it has been for the Las Vegas Raiders. After kicking off the first day of free agency with solid, respectable roster moves, the Raiders were greeted with the downright shocking news that their agreed-upon trade of Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens would not go through.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates his sacks of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Where Things Stand

The Raiders are back to the drawing board in terms of finding a landing spot for Crosby and more importantly, a team that will give them similar compensation to the Ravens. Las Vegas' primary concern is getting draft capital in return for Crosby, regardless of who gives it to them.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Where the Raiders Go from Here

Las Vegas could strike a deal with the Dallas Cowboys, according to league insider Tom Pelissero. Still, the news of the trade not going through was just as big of news as the trade was. Las Vegas must keep moving forward.

League insider Diana Russini gave further information on the failed physical that doomed Crosby's chances of going to the Baltimore Ravens and competing for a championship. It appears the Raiders' front office's decision to shut down Crosby early this season was the right one.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"After Maxx Crosby underwent testing today at the Ravens’ facility, Baltimore made the decision as an organization that it could not move forward with the deal based on the results of the medical," Russini said.



"Crosby will remain a Raider for now as other teams can weigh any potential risk that comes with trading for him."

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Reaction

On the surface, it's a failed physical; it is what it is. The Raiders still have a chance to trade Crosby to another team. However, it remains to be seen what kind of compensation they will be able to get for him, especially if the Ravens' health concerns about Crosby are legitimate.

Other teams would likely use that against the Raiders in trade negotiations and get the price down from two first-round picks to potentially significantly less. That is the main concern for the Raiders right now. They must not be deterred.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sets his sights on Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Raiders made their first moves in free agency under the belief that they had the No. 14 pick in this year's draft and additional first-round pick in next year's draft. They also made those decisions under the belief they had about $30 extra million than they actually do this offseason.

Time will tell exactly where the Raiders go from here. However, this is undoubtedly a blow to the big run the Raiders have been on to start free agency. Still, the worst that can happen is that the Raiders have Crosby for another season, which is not a bad thing.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders must stick with the plan they have in place this offseason. The Raiders, Crosby saga is far from over.