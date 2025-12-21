Why the Raiders Face a Unique Challenge vs. Texans

The Las Vegas Raiders have lost eight consecutive games, but will have a chance to snap that losing streak on Sunday against the Houston Texans. It will be a tall task for the reeling Raiders to accomplish, but anything is possible in the National Football League on any given Sunday.

Still, Las Vegas will have its work cut out for it in a matchup that does not favor it in any possible way. Everything the Raiders are weak at, the Texans are strong at. This is simply not a good matchup for the Silver and Black. The same could be said about most of the Raiders' opponents this season.

Raiders' Next Challenge

There will be no rest for the weary, as the 2-12 Raiders will face a Texans team that is on a roll right now. Las Vegas faced the defending Super Bowl champions last week on the road and will now face another top team in the league on the road in consecutive weeks.

Earlier this week, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham explained the challenges quarterback CJ Stroud and the Texans' offense will present. Las Vegas has already faced some of the league's top quarterbacks and offenses this season, Stroud and the Texans will be another.

"Yeah, it's my first time. Because it was [Davis] Mills last time we played them when I was here. This young man, I mean the size is there, obviously, the mobility; but the way the ball comes out of his hand, I mean, he can throw the ball, and then the decisions he's making whether it's the quick-game decisions he's making, or when their play actions and their boots, he does a good job,” Graham said.

“There again, 10 turnovers for the whole season by their team, he's taking what the defense has given them, and then when there's opportunity, he's throwing the ball down the field. So, to me, I mean, you want to call it a game manager? I don't think so. That's playing quarterback in the NFL. He's doing a good job of playing quarterback in the NFL at a high level and he's one of the more talented athletes in our league."

The Raiders are not likely to be much of a match for a Texans team that was once where the Raiders are. Las Vegas' front office would be wise to look at how the Texans built their roster and try to replicate that over the next few seasons to help turn things around down the road.

Until then, what the Raiders have shown during their 2-12 season is what they will be.

