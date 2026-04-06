Raiders Facing a True Win-Win Offseason

The team that is surprising a lot of people this offseason, it is the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are having an impressive offseason, and all signs point to getting things in order in time for next season. The Raiders have been looking to get things for a while now, and now they are doing it because they have the right people in the building who want to build this thing the right way.

The Raiders have made a lot of moves this offseason, and every single one has made them a better team.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The most recent move the Raiders made was to sign veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins to be their starter under center next year. For the longest the Raiders have talked about drafting their rookie quarterback with the first overall pick and letting him develop and not just throwing him in the fire right away. That is the smart thing to do with the Raiders.

The Raiders are still a team that has questions at the offensive line position, even with the upgrades they made this offseason.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders in Win-Win Situation at the Quarterback Position

Teams do not actually know what they have in their respective groups until they get out there on the football field. For a team like the Raiders, it is harder because they are rebuilding. That is one main reason they went with Cousins to be their quarterback next season.

A lot can happen when you just throw a quarterback under center who does not have the experience at the NFL level. With Cousins, the Silver and Black are getting a bridge quarterback who will be a great mentor and leader.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Many are saying what the point of signing Cousins is if you are still going to draft a quarterback. That is because it is a situation that is a win-win for the Raiders.

Next season, they will go into the season with a proven veteran quarterback, while the rookie learns from him and learns Klint Kubiak's offense better. The Raiders will see what they have in both quarterbacks. But there is no way they will say that there is a competition when they get to training camp.

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) passes the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

They have a complete plan for both guys. On one side, if Cousins does well, he is your quarterback for next season, and the rookie will start in his second season. If Cousins struggles, you will see the rookie in the middle of the season, and he will get that experience before he fully takes over the team in his second season.