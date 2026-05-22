The Mendoza Debut Timeline Just Got Clearer

For the first time in decades, it appears that the Las Vegas Raiders are operating as a legitimate NFL franchise, with pieces at the most important positions solidified heading into the 2026 season.

Las Vegas entered this year's draft with the inevitable decision to select Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick, a major factor in the organization landing Klint Kubiak for the head coach vacancy. Pairing Mendoza with Kubiak provides a promising future outlook for the Raiders.

Apr 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

While the fanbase will be begging the coaching staff and front office to give Mendoza the starting job out of the gates, Kubiak has stated that he wants the rookie signal caller to open the season as the backup to a veteran quarterback. Signing Kirk Cousins confirmed that plan, and we will most likely have to wait for Mendoza's debut.

During his podcast, ESPN's NFL Senior Insider Adam Schefter echoed these sentiments, providing some insight into when the Raiders will hand over the keys to Mendoza in 2026.

Schefter's Thoughts

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

"I think they’re going to want Kirk Cousins to start the season," Schefter said. "And if you’re going to want to turn to Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick, at some point in time, I don’t know if you’re going to want to do it in November when you have to go play four road games."

Why This Makes Sense

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Unless Mendoza blows the competition away in training camp and firmly establishes himself as the superior option over Cousins, Kubiak is going to give the nod to the 37-year-old quarterback as the Week 1 starter. And barring an injury or Cousins proving to be done as a starting NFL quarterback, Mendoza should remain on the sidelines for the foreseeable future .

The opening game of the season against the Miami Dolphins is a gimme for the Raiders, but after that, the level of competition significantly rises . There is no way Las Vegas starts the rookie quarterback from Week 4 through 11 - Chiefs, Patriots, Bills, Rams, Jets, 49ers, Seahawks, and Broncos. Then, Las Vegas goes on the road to take on the Cleveland Browns, which could be a nightmarish matchup for a first-time starter against an elite defense in harsh elements.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

As Schefter mentions, the Raiders play on the road in four of five games in November, including at New York, San Francisco, Denver, and Cleveland. Waiting until December makes logical sense, with a post-bye matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, but that game is followed up with a home date against the Broncos.

If the Raiders are out of playoff contention by then , seeing Mendoza start the final three weeks of the season - against the Titans, Cardinals, and Chiefs - is the most ideal scenario for Mendoza to walk into. Avoiding the hardships against elite defenses and opponents is what will be best for Mendoza's development. 2027 is when we should see the Indiana product start the majority of the season, with a full allotment of pass catchers at his disposal. Next season, the Raiders' WR1 could be Jalen Nailor, who, with all due respect, is more of a WR2 on an NFL roster.