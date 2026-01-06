Raiders Star Maxx Crosby Weighs in on Pete Carroll Firing

The Las Vegas Raiders fired head coach Pete Carroll on Monday after one season with the Silver and Black. In his only season, Carroll went 3-14, and it was a disappointing season. The Raiders felt it was best for the Raiders and Carroll to go their separate ways and start the search for their next head coach.

Raiders star defensive end and face of the franchise player Maxx Crosby gave his thoughts on Carroll being let go.

Las Vegas Raiders Superstar DE Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

“I haven't had time to really process it, to be honest," said Crosby on the Let's Go on SiriusXM. "I just found out. I'm here in the building and I literally see it pop up on the TV. So it was kind of gloomy I would say. It's something that I've been a part of before, but just to speak on Pete, this season didn't go the way we expected it at all. From the players to the coaches, I don't think anybody expected we would be in this position and getting the number one pick, to be honest."

"But I will say, you know, the one thing I did admire about Pete is he was, I mean, consistent as they come. He has won for such a long time. He is a Super Bowl champion. He won a national championship at USC. He has been an incredible coach, and he has had an incredible journey. So unfortunately this thing didn't work out the way we expected it but he has done an incredible job and had an incredible career, and he was always awesome to me."

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"Still gonna have that relationship regardless. Had a lot of coaches in my time to say the least, but all of those coaches, you take something from 'em, you learn something from 'em. And just we're back to the process again and trying to figure out whatever that's gonna be. I wish him the best. Like I said, he was always incredible to me and treated me amazing. Big shout out to Coach Pete and we'll see what happens next.”

Crosby on Speaking with Carroll

“I have not. Game ended and just kind of happened fast. We had our, we got together as a d-line, did our rookie dinner and the whole deal. It’s tradition in our room so we all got together last night as a d-line … Haven’t had a second to talk to him but definitely gonna reach out to him and get ahold of him today.”

Raiders coach Pete Carroll and edge rusher Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

