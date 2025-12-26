Raiders' Christmas Injury Report Brings Good Tidings

The Las Vegas Raiders weren't included on the NFL's Christmas Day slate this season, and subsequently, weren't picked up by Netflix or Amazon. Those conglomerates probably aren't regretting the exclusion of the 2-13 Raiders, although the teams that were featured weren't exactly the best representation of the league, either.



If Las Vegas can keep playing the way it did against the Houston Texans last week, narrowly losing against one of the hottest teams in the NFL, 23-21, then they could end the season on three straight entertaining and encouraging games. They have a decent chance to add another win to their record and at least match last year's total in Week 17.



Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Will the Giants out-tank the Raiders?



The Las Vegas Raiders might not have suited up on Christmas Day, but they didn't get the day off, either. Their players were still expected at practice, although a few did take a holiday. Maxx Crosby didn't participate on Wednesday or Thursday, throwing his status for Sunday's game up in the air.



Earlier this week, Crosby said on the record that he has no concern over the Raiders' position in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft and that his only focus was to be the best EDGE rusher in the league anytime he's on the field. Well, it seems like Las Vegas might not have to worry about him singlehandedly pulling off the victory over the New York Giants in Week 17 due to his knee injury.



Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during training camp at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Several others on the injury report



Crosby wasn't the only one on the injury report for the Raiders. Raheem Mostert has also missed both practices this week with an ankle and knee issue. On the bright side, both Tyler Lockett and Caleb Rogers were full participants on Christmas Day.



Barring any setbacks, they should be available against the Giants. Most notably, left tackle Kolton Miller has returned to practice after exiting Week 4 with a high ankle fracture. Las Vegas has yet to see what its offensive line, Geno Smith, and Ashton Jeanty could look like with both Miller and Rogers starting.



The Raiders might be without Crosby, Mostert, and Brock Bowers, who was placed on IR with a bone bruise in his knee, but the Giants aren't just giving up on landing the first-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Four different offensive linemen have missed practice for New York this week: D.J. Davidson, Evan Neal, John Michael Schmitz, and Andrew Thomas. Defensive backs Tyler Nubin, Tae Banks, and Cor'Dale Flott were either held out or limited as well.

