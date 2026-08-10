Fernando Mendoza's Big Step Forward at Raiders' Training Camp

Friday's scuffle between Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins and defensive end Maxx Crosby led to both players being held out of Saturday's practice. Although both players are learning new systems, teammates, and coaches, they have had plenty of practice together.

Their absence from Saturday's practice led to arguably the most productive and best overall practice the team has had during training camp. Mistakes were still present across the board, as is generally the case for most teams at this time of year. Still, Las Vegas produced a solid practice on Saturday.

Mendoza's Rise

Las Vegas gave Mendoza extended repetitions with the starters on offense and against the starters on defense. It was the closest Mendoza has come to playing a game as a professional yet. As expected, Mendoza had a few hiccups, but overall, he played well.

Mendoza has had a few passes he would like back, but he has also had a few passes that solidified his long-term potential. Saturday's practice witnessed a few ups and downs he will likely face as a young signal caller early in his career, and he performed admirably.

Mendoza's Development

This included a solid stretch of completions in which Mendoza moved the Raiders' offense down the field efficiently. Mendoza may not be the best option to start Week 1, but he may also be ready to be thrown into action much sooner than many may believe.

Mendoza would likely agree that he needs to improve between now and his first time taking the field as a professional. However, it is more than clear he is on the right path. Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan recently gave insight into Mendoza's development.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws the ball during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Fernando, he needs to improve. And the thing I think we're very pleased about is from the spring to the start of camp, there were some parts of his game we wanted him to improve upon and he has,” Sullivan said following training camp.

“As we added different layers and dimensions, the crowd noise, the silent counts, so forth, he's not repeating mistakes, which is always a good thing. It's a process, it's a long process. We're pleased with how he's developing."

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas is in the beginning stages of implementing a new offense under head coach Klint Kubiak. They are also implementing several new pieces in addition to Mendoza. All of these things, and more, factored into Mendoza's short-term and long-term development.

Sullivan explained the importance of the different situations in which the Raiders tested Mendoza in Saturday's practice. It gave the coaching staff a much better idea of how Mendoza will likely perform in similar situations in the regular season. The practice made it clear where he needs additional work.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Well, I think as much as he has opportunities that are going to put him in realistic situations, and it could be with the threes or the twos or the ones. Also, along those same lines as the defensive players because the speed picks up a little bit,” Sullivan said.

“So, I think it's important that he doesn't get too far ahead of himself, which a young man like that doesn't do that, and he is locked in on the process and just trying to improve. And so those are the things that we're looking for to help him take those next steps."

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan (left), owner Mark Davis (center) and general manager John Spytek during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cousins will lead the way to start the 2026 season, but Mendoza will inevitably take over at some point. It is unclear when that point will be, or if it will be determined more by Cousins' play, Mendoza's development, or the coaching staff's gut feeling. In the meantime, Mendoza will continue to prepare.

Las Vegas has hinged its future on Kubiak's offensive prowess and Mendoza's development. Based on Saturday's practice, Mendoza learns quickly and may be able to adjust to the pro level. It will take time and actual playing time for Mendoza to learn the difference in speed.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, once he fully grasps and adjusts to that difference and puts all the mechanics together, with the right play calling and supporting cast around him, there is no doubt the Raiders struck gold with Mendoza. It is early, he has a long way to go, he will have his growing pains, but Mendoza is the one.